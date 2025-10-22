The UK is set to be hit with 75mph winds and heavy downpours on Thursday when a storm blows over from France.

The Met Office has given a yellow warning for wind and rain as Storm Benjamin hits, the crux of the downpour being felt over nearly all of England - while the most severe wind will be in the east of England and Wales.

This follows on the back of Storm Amy, which brought damage to power lines in hundreds of locations across the UK when it struck in early October.

However, Benjamin is not considered the second named storm of the 2025-2026 season, with the Met Office having chosen Storm Bram to bear that name.