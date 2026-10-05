Why has Tom Cruise's Digger had such a poor opening weekend?
"This movie is the definition of divisive," says one reviewer, but more factors could be in play as to why Digger has been a box office flop so far
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It has an Oscar-winning director and sees one of the best-known actors in the world return to a serious role, yet even a blessing from Prince William has not saved Digger from box office capitulation.
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Digger took just $20 million worldwide in its opening weekend, making it one of Tom Cruise's worst-ever box office openings, and distributor Warner Bros might lose a projected $150m against its budget.
Cruise plays an oil tycoon who is destroying, and then saving, the world against a backdrop of the climate crisis in Alejandro G Iñárritu’s satire.
The film had its world premiere last week, with Prince William and Princess Kate seen on the red carpet. But while the Waleses were reportedly big fans, not everybody was so glowing in their reviews.
Here we look at why Digger has underperformed at the box office so far.
Read also: Tom Cruise reveals Princess Diana brought Prince William to Mission Impossible set
Why has Tom Cruise's Digger had such a poor opening weekend?
Mixed reviews
Digger does not have terrible reviews across the board, but as Korey Coleman said in his YouTube feedback, "this movie is the definition of divisive".
It has 51 per cent approval on Rotten Tomatoes, but the reviews swing between one and five stars - and there is as good a chance you came across a terrible review as a great one.
Dana Han-Klein wrote: "Likely to either resonate or repel audiences (with no middle ground)."
Damage limitation campaign
Producers may not have helped themselves by responding to the reviews and making them part of the strategy.
More recent ads have seen pull quotes reflecting the mixed reviews with a 'make your own mind up' message.
“UNPLEASANT – MASTERPIECE”; “BAFFLING – BRILLIANT”; “VERY GOOFY – EXCELLENT”; some of the flash quotes have said in Digger trailers.
The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw commented on this: "The awful truth is that Digger wasn’t supposed to be divisive. It was supposed to be a sophisticated film with glamorous stars and an impeccably liberal message that we could all get behind."
Climate change theme
While climate change films have been a hit in the past (Don't Look Up, The Day After Tomorrow), the subject matter remains untested for a big-budget thriller - especially if the tone is likely to unsettle or unnerve audiences.
Tom Cruise unrecognisable in an atypical role
Cruise being unrecognisable as an old, loutish oil baron is part of the marketing for the film.
But while he has gone against his trademark turn in the past in films such as Tropic Thunder and Magnolia, it's rare for Cruise to be in a lead role when not playing a typical hero.
His 2012 film Rock of Ages, which saw him play a self-indulgent rock star, made a loss, and he has barely made a risky move with his casting since.
Confusing plot
"I genuinely tried to enjoy Digger, but half the experience was me trying to figure out what the hell I was even watching," said one audience review on Rotten Tomatoes. "I'm too stupid to understand this," said another.
While Digger has not set out to alienate, a satire about climate change might have more mass appeal without a multi-layered plot with scenes that may or may not be in reality.
Oscar-baiting premise
Even if they cannot understand the plot, audiences are smart enough to recognise that Digger combines an Oscar-winning director with a star who has famously never won one.
Digger came out in the same week that 2026 Best Picture winner One Battle After Another did last year, for good measure.