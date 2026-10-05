"This movie is the definition of divisive," says one reviewer, but more factors could be in play as to why Digger has been a box office flop so far

Cruise plays an oil tycoon who is destroying, and then saving, the world against a backdrop of the climate crisis in Alejandro G Iñárritu’s satire. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

It has an Oscar-winning director and sees one of the best-known actors in the world return to a serious role, yet even a blessing from Prince William has not saved Digger from box office capitulation.

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Digger took just $20 million worldwide in its opening weekend, making it one of Tom Cruise's worst-ever box office openings, and distributor Warner Bros might lose a projected $150m against its budget. Cruise plays an oil tycoon who is destroying, and then saving, the world against a backdrop of the climate crisis in Alejandro G Iñárritu’s satire. The film had its world premiere last week, with Prince William and Princess Kate seen on the red carpet. But while the Waleses were reportedly big fans, not everybody was so glowing in their reviews. Here we look at why Digger has underperformed at the box office so far. Read also: Tom Cruise reveals Princess Diana brought Prince William to Mission Impossible set

Alejandro González Iñárritu and Tom Cruise seen at the Royal Film Performance And World Premier Of Digger. Picture: Alamy

Why has Tom Cruise's Digger had such a poor opening weekend? Mixed reviews Digger does not have terrible reviews across the board, but as Korey Coleman said in his YouTube feedback, "this movie is the definition of divisive". It has 51 per cent approval on Rotten Tomatoes, but the reviews swing between one and five stars - and there is as good a chance you came across a terrible review as a great one. Dana Han-Klein wrote: "Likely to either resonate or repel audiences (with no middle ground)." Damage limitation campaign Producers may not have helped themselves by responding to the reviews and making them part of the strategy. More recent ads have seen pull quotes reflecting the mixed reviews with a 'make your own mind up' message. “UNPLEASANT – MASTERPIECE”; “BAFFLING – BRILLIANT”; “VERY GOOFY – EXCELLENT”; some of the flash quotes have said in Digger trailers. The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw commented on this: "The awful truth is that Digger wasn’t supposed to be divisive. It was supposed to be a sophisticated film with glamorous stars and an impeccably liberal message that we could all get behind." Climate change theme While climate change films have been a hit in the past (Don't Look Up, The Day After Tomorrow), the subject matter remains untested for a big-budget thriller - especially if the tone is likely to unsettle or unnerve audiences.

Tom Cruise plays Digger Rockwell in the film. Picture: Alamy