Authorities looking for answers as union calls strike after fatal crashes

The view from the crash in Adamuz, southern Spain; the first of three this week in the country. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Spanish train drivers are striking over unsafe conditions after three crashes this week have led to the combined deaths of at least 46 people.

The second derailment in Gelida killed the driver of the train, among several others. Picture: Alamy

Why are so many Spanish trains crashing? Here are some of the factors thought to be behind the recent crashes, as investigations continue. Bad weather Spain’s transport minister, Óscar Puente, said that bad weather was to blame for the incident near Barcelona on Tuesday and that he understands concerns, but the crashes are unrelated. He told Catalunya Radio: “Two terrible incidents have occurred in a very short space of time, and I believe that is significantly impacting the morale of the train drivers. I hope the situation will be resolved soon.” Of this incident, local officials said that the Rodalies commuter train collided with a retaining wall which had fallen onto the tracks between Gelida and Sant Sadurni.

Investigation, transport secretary Óscar Puente. Picture: Alamy

Cracks in tracks As for the first incident, an official investigation is underway, but, according to the Guardian, a 30cm crack in the track has been found at the crash site in Adamuz, near Cordoba. Five carriages of the high speed train went over this crack. The train, which was carrying 317 passengers, left the tracks and ended up on an adjacent line - slamming into another train. The crack is being investigated. The Guardian quoted Mr Puente, the transport minister, as saying: “Now we have to determine if it’s the cause or the consequence. “It’s not a trivial matter, and it won’t be quick or easy. We’ll have to send the track to the lab; we have to determine what happened. At this point, nothing can be ruled out.” The line is being examined in a laboratory, with investigators mindful that the cracked track theory is quite simplistic and may have come about as a result of the crash - rather than being the cause of it.

Spain has had three days of mourning this week. Picture: Alamy

"Many pieces of the puzzle” - Signalling issue flagged The Adamuz incident was the worst Spanish rail disaster since 2013 and special attention in the probe is looking into why the sixth carriage over the affected track was the first to derail. Mr Puente, quoted by the BBC, said the incident was “extremely strange” and that there are "many pieces of the puzzle". The BBC also reported that Spanish rail infrastructure administrator Adif had drawn attention to eight technical issues on the line in the past year, mostly related to errors with signalling.

The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, has said the train came into contact with a crane. Picture: Alamy