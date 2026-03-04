Donald Trump has hit out at Sir Keir Starmer once more over a perceived lack of support for America’s action in Iran, this time saying the prime minister “is no Winston Churchill”.

The president vented his anger after the US was initially denied access to the UK-controlled Diego Garcia airbase on the Chagos Islands to launch the Iranian airstrikes.

Sir Keir eventually allowed the American military to use the base, but has been reluctant to endorse the strikes, even as the UK now readies its HMS Dragon after strikes in Cyprus.

The PM said: “President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to get involved in the initial strikes, but it is my duty to judge what is in Britain’s national interest.

"That is what I have done, and I stand by it.”

But after stating on Monday he was “very disappointed,” with Sir Keir, Mr Trump has now doubled down with his Churchill comments in signs the special relationship is not well.

Mr Trump told reporters: "That island that you read about, the lease, for whatever reason, he made a lease of the island, somebody came and took it away from him.

"And it's taken three, four days for us to work out where we can land, it would have been much more convenient landing there as opposed to flying many extra hours.”

"This is not Winston Churchill we're dealing with."