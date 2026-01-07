US president has not ruled out a military operation to take world's largest island from Danish control

By William Mata

Donald Trump has not ruled out a military operation to seize Greenland from Danish control.

The White House reiterated its desire to acquire the territory and has said its “a range of options” including “utilising the military”. The president’s focus on claiming Greenland for the US has intensified in recent days, following the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal.” But why is the president so keen to get Greenland for the US?

Greenland has a small population but is of strategic importance. Picture: Alamy

Who currently rules Greenland? The territory has long been under Danish rule but has come on from the colonial occupation of the 1940s and 1950s to be an almost-independent state. After a home rule agreement in 1979 and then a self rule charter in 2009, Denmark retains control only of defence, foreign affairs, and monetary policy. Denmark gives a $560m grant each year to Greenland. The 2023 Greenlandic constitution explicitly commits to independence and this was backed by the prime minister Múte Egede in his 2025 New Year address.

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Why Donald Trump wants Greenland The US has governed Greenland before, most recently during the Second World War, and offered to buy it in 1946 for $100million - $7bn in today’s money. As to why it is so keen, it appears that a motivator is its geographic placement, to the north east of the US and Canada. “Owning Greenland is vital for US security... and economic security... It’s an absolute necessity,” Mr Trump has said. “I cannot assure you that we would not use military or economic coercion.” Ms Levitt added that Greenland is “vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region”. But there could be more motivators in play, according to LBC’s James Gray. “First, it is all about natural resources,” he wrote. “The great powers’ unashamed lust for Greenland’s rare earths is but one element of a global race to control the production of the strategic minerals, which are essential components of batteries, phones, electric vehicles and all modern computing devices. It’s about silicon, germanium, phosphorus, boron, indium phosphide, gallium, graphite, uranium, copper, lithium, cobalt and nickel, among others, and he who controls their production holds the key to the digital Globe.” He added: “The second great attraction of Greenland is its strategic position. As their ice melts - at a rate of 270 billion tonnes per year - opening up several strategic sea routes, the world is waking up to the potential strategic value of this, the largest non-continental island on Earth.”

Donald Trump has long sought to bring Greenland under US control. Picture: Alamy

What would happen if the US invaded Greenland? Considering that Greenland does not have a military of its own, it would be left to Danish forces to try and defend the land. However, with a much smaller army than the American one, it would be likely that a US victory would be only a matter of time. Unlike the American action, an invasion of Greenland would be considered to be an attack on Denmark, which is a member of Nato and, therefore, other members would be forced to choose between defending Denmark or being privy to the destruction of the alliance. Denmark and the US were both founding members of Nato in 1949 and under article 5 of the treaty an attack on one nation is considered to be an attack on all. France, Germany and Britain have all thrown their weight behind Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, urging the US to respect Greenland’s sovereignty. The statement reads: “It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.” What will happen next? European leaders are said to be in discussion about what next and are wary that an American invasion of Greenland would be the biggest threat to continental peace since Russia invaded Ukraine, and possibly since the Second World War. Mr Trump has been a critic of Nato and other countries’ participation within in, but wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday that he does respect the alliance. “We will always be there for Nato, even if they won’t be there for us,” he wrote. French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Inter Radio that he had spoken to US secretary of state Marco Rubio and that he was told there would be no invasion. “I myself was on the phone yesterday with Rubio, who confirmed that this was not the approach taken,” he said.