Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK "will not be pressured" by Donald Trump and the Falkland Islands will continue to be a British Overseas Territory.

The prime minister hit back after the US president said he could review the rule of the archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean, which has been a British asset since 1833.

Mr Trump said he was open to reconsidering US diplomatic support for “imperial possessions” attached to Europe, including the Falkland Islands, which is claimed by Argentina, which refers to them as the Islas Malvinas.

His stance came on the back of Sir Keir being initially resistant to allowing the US to use their airbases, which led to the president saying he was "no Winston Churchill".

The current leader of Argentina, Javier Milei, is one of Trump’s closest allies and wants the islands under his control, even though the Falklanders voted 99.8% in favour of remaining an Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom in a 2013 referendum.

No 10 said in response: "We could not be clearer about the UK’s position on the Falkland Islands.

"It's long-standing. It’s unchanged. Sovereignty rests with the UK, and the Islands’ right to self-determination is paramount.

"That's been our consistent position and will remain the case. The PM has been clear repeatedly that he won’t be pressured."

While there is no doubt that the UK remains in ultimate control of the islands, we explore how Stanley came under the control of London.