Why does Britain control the Falkland Islands?
Donald Trump to 'review' why UK has the Falklands as Sir Keir Starmer says that British sovereignty will not end
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK "will not be pressured" by Donald Trump and the Falkland Islands will continue to be a British Overseas Territory.
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The prime minister hit back after the US president said he could review the rule of the archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean, which has been a British asset since 1833.
Mr Trump said he was open to reconsidering US diplomatic support for “imperial possessions” attached to Europe, including the Falkland Islands, which is claimed by Argentina, which refers to them as the Islas Malvinas.
His stance came on the back of Sir Keir being initially resistant to allowing the US to use their airbases, which led to the president saying he was "no Winston Churchill".
The current leader of Argentina, Javier Milei, is one of Trump’s closest allies and wants the islands under his control, even though the Falklanders voted 99.8% in favour of remaining an Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom in a 2013 referendum.
No 10 said in response: "We could not be clearer about the UK’s position on the Falkland Islands.
"It's long-standing. It’s unchanged. Sovereignty rests with the UK, and the Islands’ right to self-determination is paramount.
"That's been our consistent position and will remain the case. The PM has been clear repeatedly that he won’t be pressured."
While there is no doubt that the UK remains in ultimate control of the islands, we explore how Stanley came under the control of London.
Why does Britain control the Falklands?
The Falkland Islands are some 300 miles east of Argentina and are an archipelago formed of two main islands, the eastern side being the location of the capital city and only major settlement of Stanley.
With a population of 3,600, around the number within a British village, and a land mass of 12,000 sq kilometers, around the size of Qatar, the islands remained uninhabited until the 1760s when French, British, and latterly Spanish explorers moved in. France ceded their territory to Spain.
The islands were under dual control for a few decades. Britain was left in sole control as part of the concessions that followed the Napoleonic Wars in 1812.
Throughout the 19th century, the islands became a key base for shipping and provided a point for emergency repairs. This led the UK to defend it against an Argentinian invasion in the 19th century and then defeat German forces in the Battle of the Falkland Islands in 1914 as part of the First World War.
The UK held sovereignty discussions with Argentina in the 1960s and 1970s, with British governments becoming concerned at the costs of upkeep, but ultimately held on as Buenos Aires became increasingly hostile.
The Falklands War then broke out in 1982, with Argentina invading in April and occupying every island before British forces responded and, by June, had regained all of the territory.
In 1983, all Falklanders were given UK citizenship and it continues to be an overseas territory, despite continued aspirations in Argentina to gain the Falklands back.