Hundreds more flights are cancelled across UK airports including Gatwick and Heathrow today and customers are demanding to know exactly what happened.

Airports including Stansted, Manchester, Heathrow and Gatwick faced huge disruption on Tuesday 8th September as more than 1,300 flights were cancelled.

Leaving customers with no choice but to go home or sleep on the floor amongst the travel chaos, the National Air Traffic Control Service (Nats) has said this is something they've never seen in '50 years of operation'.

Talking on the Today programme, Nats chief Martin Rolfe made the statement: "I absolutely understand the frustration. We never do this lightly. We only ever do it when there is an issue that cannot be resolved quickly, and we have to take action to make sure that those who are flying are safe.

"Our attention will turn to exactly what's happened in this particular incident. I don't believe we've ever seen an incident happen more than once. So this will be something different, something that we've never seen in 50 years of operation."

As we head into Wednesday 9th September, yet more delays and cancellations are sweeping through UK and Europe airports due to the issue.