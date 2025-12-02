Disney is enjoying a strong pre-Christmas box office showing with its latest animation, despite the marketing headache of Zootropolis 2 having a different name in America.

While US and British cinema-goers will have seen exactly the same film on either side of the Atlantic, there has been some confusion about why there are alternative titles.

Zootropolis was released as Zootopia in the US when it came out in 2016 - and the sequel has been consistent, with “2” being added to the same name in the respective markets.

The film, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, appropriately went to number two in the UK box office on its opening weekend, taking just shy of £6 million.