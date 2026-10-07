Widdecombe murder suspect tried to break into Farage’s house, court told
On April 20 last year, Farage's partner returned home to find damage to the front door and a bottle of lighter fluid in the porch
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The man accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe has appeared in court on a new terrorism charge.
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Joshua Kerry, 28, was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court and told he will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.
Entering the dock, in person, before the chief magistrate, Mr Kerry wore a grey tracksuit, black glasses and had a thick beard.
He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
The terror charge relates to alleged activity between May 31 2024 and July 8 2026.
Read more: Widdecombe murder suspect charged with preparing terrorism against Nigel Farage
Read more: 'Friendship did not follow party lines': Mourners gather to pay tribute to Ann Widdecombe
The court heard that Mr Kerry is accused of travelling to Nigel Farage’s house on Saturday 19th April 2025, and trying to gain entry to it.
The next day, the Reform UK leader’s partner reported finding damage to their front door and a bottle of lighter fluid in the porch.
The prosecutor claims evidence also appears to show that Mr Kerry’s car had been parked outside the property for “several hours”.
Court documents accuse Joshua Kerry of carrying out online research into a number of prominent people, including Mr Farage.
He was charged with murdering Reform UK spokeswoman and former Tory Ann Widdecombe, 78, on July 8 this year.
A previous court appearance heard that she was hit over the head with a hammer 21 times at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon.
Mr Kerry, of Byrley Road, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, has not yet been asked to enter any pleas.
In August, counter-terror police reopened a year-long probe into an alleged attack at Mr Farage’s home in south London.
The Metropolitan Police and CTP London said they investigated the incident as an “attempted burglary”, but made no arrests before the case was closed pending any new lines of inquiry.
Following its reopening, CTP London identified a line of inquiry which it said “may have been relevant” but had not been “identified and pursued by them at the time”.