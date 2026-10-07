On April 20 last year, Farage's partner returned home to find damage to the front door and a bottle of lighter fluid in the porch

Joshua Kerry, 28, was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court and told he will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday. Picture: Supplied

By Fraser Knight and Georgia Rowe

The man accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe has appeared in court on a new terrorism charge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joshua Kerry, 28, was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court and told he will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday. Entering the dock, in person, before the chief magistrate, Mr Kerry wore a grey tracksuit, black glasses and had a thick beard. He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. The terror charge relates to alleged activity between May 31 2024 and July 8 2026. Read more: Widdecombe murder suspect charged with preparing terrorism against Nigel Farage Read more: 'Friendship did not follow party lines': Mourners gather to pay tribute to Ann Widdecombe

Nigel Farage speaks during a tribute to Ann Widdecombe during the Reform UK National Conference. Picture: Alamy

The court heard that Mr Kerry is accused of travelling to Nigel Farage’s house on Saturday 19th April 2025, and trying to gain entry to it. The next day, the Reform UK leader’s partner reported finding damage to their front door and a bottle of lighter fluid in the porch. The prosecutor claims evidence also appears to show that Mr Kerry’s car had been parked outside the property for “several hours”. Court documents accuse Joshua Kerry of carrying out online research into a number of prominent people, including Mr Farage.