By Josef Al Shemary

The widow of Alexei Navalny has said that two independent laboratories have found that her husband was poisoned shortly before his death in a Russian prison.

Authorities said that the politician leading the opposition to Putin died after becoming ill after a walk, but have otherwise given few details on his death. He was 47. Western leaders have accused the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin of orchestrating Navalny's killing. In a video released on Wednesday, his widow Yulia Navalnaya said that biological samples from her husband's body had been taken out of Russia and tested at two laboratories abroad. She said that both laboratories concluded Navalny had been poisoned but had not released their findings due to "political considerations". She did not elaborate on what the alleged poison was. "These labs in two different countries reached the same conclusion: Alexei was killed. More specifically, he was poisoned," Ms Navalnaya said in the video, which was posted on social media. "I demand that the laboratories that conducted the research publish their results," she said. "Stop appeasing Putin for some higher 'considerations'. You cannot placate him. While you stay silent, he does not stop."

