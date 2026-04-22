Devon Coroner’s Court heard Mrs Fordham had fallen victim to several online scams over a five-year period that saw her lose her home and life savings

The Plymouth Register and Coroners Court at Brest Road, Derriford in the north of the city. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A widow died in a road accident in Ghana after having lost up to £1 million in a series of romance frauds, an inquest has heard.

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Janet Fordham, 69, suffered fatal injuries in the collision on February 14 2023, having travelled to the country the previous October. Devon Coroner’s Court heard Mrs Fordham had fallen victim to several online scams over a five-year period that saw her lose her home and life savings – estimated to be up to £1 million. At the time of travelling to Ghana, the retired housekeeper was living in a caravan at the home of her son Martin and daughter-in-law Melanie Fordham in Honiton, Devon. Mrs Fordham began using online dating websites in 2017 and met a man who claimed to be a British Army sergeant major working in Syria who needed her help to get gold bars to the UK. Read more: Husband accused of driving wife to suicide with 'tsunami' of abuse cleared of rape and manslaughter Read more: Starmer denies No10 put ‘pressure’ on civil service to appoint Mandelson despite him failing vetting

An aerial view of Honiton Town Centre, Devon, South West England, UK. Picture: Alamy

“He was retiring soon to return to the UK. She said they were in love and they were going to buy a house together,” Mrs Fordham said. “Janet mentioned nothing about any money at that point, but I remember candidly saying to her that it all seemed a little unbelievable, and the next thing he would be asking for money. “I told her categorically not to send him any. Janet had been sending money to him, but we didn’t find out about this until years later. I believe she gave him around £150,000.” Mrs Fordham later learned she had been further defrauded by a “diplomat” after her UK bank accounts were frozen. “I think she realised that she had been scammed, but initially struggled to accept it,” Mrs Fordham said. “We’re not clear how Janet transitioned from one fraud to the next. “We became aware that she transferred money by several means, including bank transfers, wire transfers at the post office, and potentially a travel agent. “The banks, post office etc stopped her from using their services, transferring money, because they recognised that it was fraud.”

Vehicles run on the main road in Accra, Ghana, on April 16, 2026. Picture: Seth/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

The inquest heard another man, named as Kofi, contacted Mrs Fordham saying he was a doctor in Ghana working part-time in a friend’s mobile phone repair shop. “He was working on a phone that saw messages to and from Janet on there. He believed Janet had been scammed,” Mrs Fordham said. “He felt compelled to help her get her money back. So, he took her phone number and made contact.” Police spoke with Mrs Fordham about Kofi, but officers could not further the investigation due to her lack of engagement. The court heard Mrs Fordham contacted police again because her mother-in-law was continuing to transfer money abroad using bitcoin and ATMs. “Whether she was in so deep, she couldn’t accept it was all gone, she had to keep piling money in the hope of getting something back,” she said. “Whether she genuinely believed what she was being told, we will never know.” She also borrowed money from other family members, which totalled around £140,000, and was also in arrears on loans and credit cards. “Janet wouldn’t tell us much, so we started opening some of her mail and discovered that she had cashed in a chunk of her pension,” Mrs Fordham said. “She was withdrawing the maximum £500 a day, we believe to stockpile, and then transferred cash as the banks had stopped her doing electronic transfers. “I was very aware that we don’t know everything and there is probably a whole lot more.” In October 2022, Mrs Fordham flew to Ghana to meet Kofi who she was romantically linked to. “As a family, we tried everything to stop her, but she was adamant,” Mrs Fordham said. “I spoke to her doctor, sought legal advice, but because she was of sound mind, albeit brainwashed, she was deemed to have capacity and there was nothing we could do.”

Aerial view of a tapestry of green foliage meets the tranquil blue waters of a vast lake, Tepo, Oti Region, Ghana. Picture: Alamy