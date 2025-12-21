A widow whose husband was killed by a queue-jumper in Sainbury's says "justice has not been served" after his killer was sentenced to just five years behind bars.

However, "the best day of his life" ended tragically after he encountered Demiesh Williams, who pushed ahead of him and his wife Cairistine in the queue .

Andrew Clark, 43, had gone to his local supermarket in Beckenham, South East London , on March 16 to buy Sunday roast groceries after watching his beloved Newcastle win the Carabao Cup.

Andrew challenged the 30-year-old over whos behaviour, who then threatened to “get him outside” before storming off and returning to his car.

When the couple left the shop, they were met by the now-masked thug, who hit Andrew so hard in the head with his open palm it was "like a gunshot".

Witnesses then heard a "crack" as the victim fell backwards to the ground and hit his head on the concrete.

Andrew suffered catastrophic brain injuries and was declared brain-dead before dying three days later in hospital.

Williams, who fled the scene with his young child in the car, admitted one count of manslaughter but he never apologised for his actions.

He was jailed for just five years and three months on Thursday, meaning he will be eligible for release in just three years.

Mrs Clark, who had been with Andrew for 23 years, said the ruling was an "absolute joke".

"He won’t even serve three years in prison. It’s two Christmases and he’ll be out. He will be 32 when he gets out," she told the Daily Mail.

“What kind of message does this sentence give to violent criminals? We will carry this loss for the rest of our lives.

"We will carry Andrew's loss for the rest of our lives but his killer will get his life back in three years. No justice has been served."

The widow said she plans to meet to meet with the Crown Prosecution Service to address her concerns.

She said the current system "prioritises offenders over victims" and allows for a society where "violence is increasing and accountability is shrinking".