The prosecutor said all the defendants knew the wife was not a willing participant, was not consenting and they did not reasonably believe she was consenting

(L-R) Jonathan Kirk, Jordan Wallace, Robert Stewart, Philip Wild, Mohammed Sabir and Alan Keelan. Picture: PA/Social Media

By Georgia Rowe

Nine men on trial over the drugging and repeated rape of a woman by her husband over a 20-year period took pleasure that she was unaware of their offending as part of their “barbaric fantasies”, a jury has heard.

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Appearing at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, Robert Stewart, 70, is among nine men accused of taking part in the abuse against the woman. The prosecution read out messages sent to the woman's husband after visiting their home and said: “Remember what happened to the guy in France". The life the woman knew ended when the police knocked on the door of her home last year to arrest her husband, Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court was told. Opening the case on Monday, prosecutor Louise Oakley KC told jurors that “the man in France” referred to the world-famous case of Gisele Pelicot. He said that “unbeknownst” to the woman, her husband had been abusing her sexually in a variety of different ways while she was asleep or unconscious. The husband, in his 60s and from Stockport, Greater Manchester, cannot be named to protect his wife’s anonymity. Read more: 'Rapists do not leave their address', Russell Brand's lawyer insists - as court told a 'highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful' Read more: Motorist who mowed down cyclist and dragged him under car for more than a mile jailed for murder

Jonathan Kirk outside Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester for the case of 12 men charged over sex offending on a woman drugged by her husband. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He initially took advantage of occasions when she had drunk too much alcohol to put her into a deep sleep, the court was told. But Ms Oakley said on “many more occasions, more and more frequently over that 20-year-period” he deliberately used a cocktail of stupefying drugs which he gave to her without her knowledge. Ms Oakley, opening the case for the prosecution, told the jury that on this occasion, Stewart had messaged the husband within hours of visiting their home and told him: “Mate have had a bad feeling about it all day." “Delete all images from your phone etc as its too risky. "Remember what happened to the guy in France. “Delete me from your phone and life. If she caught you out it would be a whole lot of trouble and end your marriage and ruin your life.”

Robert Stewart (70) from Stockport is a retiree currently on trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court in November 2026. Picture: Handout

Ms Oakley said: “(The husband) filmed and photographed his exploits, and had begun sharing that imagery online across the internet and social media applications, and he did so with other like-minded men. “Men who enjoyed not just the explicit or pornographic nature of the imagery, but who enjoyed the fact that she was asleep or unconscious, entirely unaware of what was being done to her.” Some of the defendants “hid behind a screen”, she said, as they conspired at various times over the years up to the husband’s arrest to administer substances to her so she “could be used and abused”. Ms Oakley said: “They derived sexual gratification and enjoyment from knowing that she was unaware or ‘out of it’. “These discussions took place across various online platforms, using accounts and handles that disguised their real identities. “They involved the sharing of (the husband’s) growing collection of imagery and lengthy discussions with him about what he had done to his wife, what he was going to do and how he was going to achieve it without her knowledge.”

The trial continues at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. Picture: Phil Taylor/Alamy