The former Olympic gold medalist revealed he will fly out to America for treatment

Sir Bradley Wiggins. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Bradley Wiggins is checking into a top rehab centre for trauma conselling with help from former cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olympic gold medalist Wiggins revealed the disgraced champion is helping him get back to his feet after battles with drunk addiction and bankruptcy. The pair became friends while coming up against each other at events across their careers. According to The Sun, Wiggins revealed he is due to travel to America on Friday. Read more: Six arrested ahead of Villa Park clash - as police say 'significant hooliganism' among Maccabi Tel Aviv fans behind ban Read more: Lisa Nandy rapped by ethics chief after appointing campaign donor as football regulator

During a talk at the Barbican in York on Wednesday, he said of Lance: "I still speak to him and see him. "I’m off to America on Friday. He's paid for me to go and see a top trauma counselling clinic in Utah so I'm looking forward to that. "He's offered me a role back in cycling, a platform which doesn't involve me getting on a bike." Wiggins rose to fame as the first Briton to win the Tour de France, but has since experienced persistent financial difficulties with his business ventures. He won eight Olympic medals including five gold, before retiring in 2016. But it was revealed in the summer that he was declared bankrupt by a court.

Lance Armstrong is paying for Wiggins to check into a top trauma clinic in Utah. Picture: Alamy