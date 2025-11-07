Team GB legend Sir Bradley Wiggins checking into rehab clinic - thanks to controversial former star
The former Olympic gold medalist revealed he will fly out to America for treatment
Sir Bradley Wiggins is checking into a top rehab centre for trauma conselling with help from former cyclist Lance Armstrong.
Listen to this article
Olympic gold medalist Wiggins revealed the disgraced champion is helping him get back to his feet after battles with drunk addiction and bankruptcy.
The pair became friends while coming up against each other at events across their careers.
According to The Sun, Wiggins revealed he is due to travel to America on Friday.
Read more: Six arrested ahead of Villa Park clash - as police say 'significant hooliganism' among Maccabi Tel Aviv fans behind ban
Read more: Lisa Nandy rapped by ethics chief after appointing campaign donor as football regulator
During a talk at the Barbican in York on Wednesday, he said of Lance: "I still speak to him and see him.
"I’m off to America on Friday. He's paid for me to go and see a top trauma counselling clinic in Utah so I'm looking forward to that.
"He's offered me a role back in cycling, a platform which doesn't involve me getting on a bike."
Wiggins rose to fame as the first Briton to win the Tour de France, but has since experienced persistent financial difficulties with his business ventures.
He won eight Olympic medals including five gold, before retiring in 2016. But it was revealed in the summer that he was declared bankrupt by a court.
He has also opened up on struggles with substance abuse.
He previously said: "I smashed up my 2012 trophy for Sports Personality of the Year and my knighthood.
"I did that in front of my kids. No wonder they talked about trying to put me in rehab."
Armstrong, 54, hired Bradley on his 'Move' podcast last year to cover the Tour de France and the pair worked on the same channel this year.
The American faced controversy during his own career, being stripped of all seven of his Tour de France yellow jerseys after he admitted doping during a 2013 interview.