Wild boars spotted fighting in the middle of a country lane have prompted a warning from police for motorists to take care.

“Yesterday (Saturday), I saw them actually fighting or scuffling in the middle of the road so both lanes of traffic were stopped."

She said: “They’ve been quite regular since Thursday, I’ve seen them about four or five times.

Fiona Holroyde, from nearby Froxfield, said she had seen the same two boars about five times since Thursday.

Members of the public have reported seeing at least two of the boars on numerous occasions in Stoner Hill Road in Petersfield, Hampshire, which is known locally as Little Switzerland for its steep, sweeping bends.

She continued: “There are two of them which have been seen, one is much larger and the other one is much scrawnier and looks actually a bit unwell.

“The big one went for the less healthy one and it ended up sort of lying down in the road.

“Then some people got out of the cars, shooed it off, back down the hill but it’s a wonder that there hasn’t been an accident because it’s a steep sweeping road.”

Describing an earlier encounter on Thursday, Ms Holroyde added: “I was driving down into town and some cars coming towards me started flashing their lights and as I literally came round the bend, there he was looking straight at me and it’s quite a sight, I have to say.

“Then he decided actually he would move out of the way for me.”

Ms Holroyde added: “It’s been going on since Thursday so quite a few people in the local area have seen them as well.

“Our local Facebook pages are full of sightings and warnings to go a bit slower.”

East Hants Police posted on Facebook: “We are aware that a wild boar has been sighted on Stoner Hill Road Petersfield today. The boar is not currently in the road however please bear it in mind.

“If you are driving around this area, please be mindful of this and drive carefully and at an appropriate speed.”