Second major wildfire breaks out in UK as eight crews and 60 firefighters battle huge field blaze
A second major wildfire has broken out in Hornchurch, East London.
A second major wildfire has broken out in the UK as firefighters battle contain blazes.
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Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire near South End Road in Hornchurch, East London.
Crews are tackling a grass fire in Hornchurch where around six hectares were alight at the height of the fire.
There are no reports of any injuries, the London Fire Brigade said. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.
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LFB said: "Crews used backpack blowers, which work just like leaf blowers. They allow firefighters to push flames back into already burnt areas.
"This is a tactic that provides a faster, more efficient attack on wildfires. Wildfire beaters are also being used.
"The beater is made of a long handle with a flat piece of rubber at the end. They’re used to beat the flames, which deprives them of oxygen and cools them down."
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire near South End Road in #Hornchurch.— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 30, 2026
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It comes after a major incident has been declared after Sizewell B nuclear power station was put on “high alert” due to the large wildfire in Suffolk.
The scrubland fire grew to the size of 140 football pitches.
Sources at the nuclear plant told the Times they were on alert due to the proximity of the fire and smoke potentially getting into the plant's ventilation systems.
The fire has grown in size to about 100 hectares, equivalent to about 140 football pitches.
The fire is several miles away from the nuclear plant and the fire service has said there is "no current risk to Sizewell B".
What to do if you discover a wildfire
- Make sure you're in a safe place (away from vegetation and smoke). Stay calm and call 999 immediately.
- If you're in your car, close all windows and vents.
- When you call 999 be as precise as you can about the location, the size and any other information. The free what3words app can help you pinpoint your location, so download it now.
- Don't try to tackle the fire yourself.
- Stay well away from wildfires as fire can smoulder or spread underground.
How to prevent grass fires
- Don't have barbecues (including disposable ones) in parks, public spaces or on balconies. Take a picnic instead.
- Never leave barbecues unattended and put them out properly after you’ve finished using them.
- Take extra care to ensure cigarettes are put right out and disposed of safely.
- Glass bottles and other clear materials can start fires if left in direct sunlight. Make sure you don’t leave any glass bottles lying around in parks and open spaces. Take your litter home with you if nearby bins are full.