A second major wildfire has broken out in Hornchurch, East London.

Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

A second major wildfire has broken out in the UK as firefighters battle contain blazes.

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Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire near South End Road in Hornchurch, East London. Crews are tackling a grass fire in Hornchurch where around six hectares were alight at the height of the fire. There are no reports of any injuries, the London Fire Brigade said. The cause of the fire is also under investigation. Read more: Two firefighters die in Crete as EU agency warns all of the continent could be on fire 'within days' Read more: Warnings of 'exceptionally severe' wildfires as fourth heatwave of year to peak with temperatures up to 35C

Firefighters spray water over the burnt ground at the site of a wildfire in Hornchurch, East London. Picture: Getty

Parkland near Hornchurch ablaze due to the dry conditions. Picture: Alamy

Police officers watch as a firefighter works at the site of a wildfire in Hornchurch. Picture: Getty

LFB said: "Crews used backpack blowers, which work just like leaf blowers. They allow firefighters to push flames back into already burnt areas. "This is a tactic that provides a faster, more efficient attack on wildfires. Wildfire beaters are also being used. "The beater is made of a long handle with a flat piece of rubber at the end. They’re used to beat the flames, which deprives them of oxygen and cools them down."

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire near South End Road in #Hornchurch.



More info to follow pic.twitter.com/WwGtMDG58N — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 30, 2026

It comes after a major incident has been declared after Sizewell B nuclear power station was put on “high alert” due to the large wildfire in Suffolk. The scrubland fire grew to the size of 140 football pitches. Sources at the nuclear plant told the Times they were on alert due to the proximity of the fire and smoke potentially getting into the plant's ventilation systems. The fire has grown in size to about 100 hectares, equivalent to about 140 football pitches. The fire is several miles away from the nuclear plant and the fire service has said there is "no current risk to Sizewell B".

Smoke rises from a wildfire at Dunwich Heath where a major incident has been declared as firefighters battle a large heathland blaze on the Suffolk coast. Picture: Alamy