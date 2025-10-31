EU data showed at least 1,028,000 hectares of land - an area bigger than Cyprus - was scorched throughout Europe this summer

Greece, Spain and Portugal – all popular tourist destinations – saw large areas of their countries decimated by raging fires over a sweltering summer in 2025. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Brits are continuing to book their summer holidays to southern European destinations, despite a record-breaking number of wildfires burning across the continent this year, an industry expert has told LBC.

Firemen battle with a wildfire that broke out in Ierapetra at the southern Greek island of Crete. Picture: Getty

But Sean Tipton, from leading travel agent association ABTA, said these alarming numbers have not impacted Briton's summer travel plans for 2026. "Climate change is certainly having an impact on Europe, but it’s not impacting on people’s holiday choices,” he claimed," he told LBC. "Wildfires are a fact of life around southern Europe every year. Countries are very well used to dealing with them. They generally get things under control very quickly. "From a tourism perspective, they see that and when they do occur its often in quite remote parts of the country, certainly not where tourists are travelling." The latest ABTA study – released every October - revealed that six out of every 10 UK holidaymakers were either “extremely confident” or “somewhat confident” about going overseas. Just two out of 10 people told researchers they were "not at all confident" or "less confident". But while many are happy to continue jetting off around Europe, meteorologists warn the number of wildfires will continue to increase as the planet gets hotter. Scientists warn climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of heat and dryness, making parts of Europe more vulnerable to wildfires.

