Wildfires have blazed through more than a million hectares of land in the EU this year so far, the highest amount since official records began.

Alarming EU data showed at least 1,028,000 hectares of land had burned throughout Europe after several raging wildfires caused havoc in multiple countries.

This means an area bigger than Cyprus had been scorched this summer, with meteorologists labelling it as the worst wildfire season in years.

Spain and Portugal were worst hit by the fires, and accounted for two-thirds of the burnt area.

A 16-day heatwave in Iberia is thought to be the catalyst for the blaze in that region.

The fires killed at least eight people in the two countries and caused chaos forcing roads and rail services to close.

