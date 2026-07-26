Wildfires sweeping across southern Europe have forced the evacuation of nearly 300,000 people as fires spread towards densely populated areas.

Gusting winds fed the flames overnight, according to authorities, accelerating the spread of the fires that have been burning out of control since midweek.

A state of emergency has been declared in Spain, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez admitting that there are "complex times ahead," and in France, on official has said they are "far from having the fire under control" as firefighters are struggling to contain blazes approaching Bordeaux.

France sent a hulking military cargo plane to dump tons of flame retardants as it battled raging wildfires on Saturday and slashed the final stage of the Tour de France to redeploy security personnel to the blazes.

Saturday also saw the first death so far from the fires, after the Spanish interior minister confirmed a man died in Manises, near Valencia.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, was found dead in his car by firefighters as they extinguished a fire in the Salt de l'Aigua ravine in Manises, according to local media reports.

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