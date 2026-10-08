WWF said wildlife recovery can take place “remarkably quickly” with rapid action, but warned it would be a mistake to think conservation alone would enable a global recovery of nature

Bengal tiger tigress with cubs in Ranthambhore, India. Picture: Andy Rouse/WWF/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Nature is in “freefall” across the world, but recoveries in species from tigers to tuna provide hope for reversing declines, conservationists have said.

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Conservation charity WWF has unveiled its latest Living Planet report, which shows that wildlife populations have declined globally by nearly three-quarters since 1970. There have also been “bright spots” and signs of recovery, including in the UK where otters, beavers, white tailed eagles and bluefin tuna have all staged comebacks, while captive breeding and reintroductions have helped European bison return from extinction in the wild to 10 countries in just over 50 years. WWF said wildlife recovery can take place “remarkably quickly” with rapid action, but warned it would be a mistake to think conservation alone would enable a global recovery of nature. Read more: New Parkinson's pill raises hope of breakthrough after patients reported fewer side-effects Read more: Disabled woman, 87, dies in hospital after her eviction from Madrid home sparked mass protests across Spain

Atlantic bluefin tuna (Thunnus thynnus) pursuing a sand eel baitball near Cornwall. Picture: Henley Spiers/WWF/PA Wire

Major shifts are needed in the energy, food and finance systems that are driving declines, the conservation charity said – with signs that positive “tipping points” are already under way in energy at least. Figures from the Living Planet index analysis carried out with the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) as part of the report show wildlife populations worldwide declined by an average of 73 per cent between 1970 and 2022. The assessment, which measures changes in the sizes of 35,803 populations of 5,970 species of birds, fish, mammals, reptiles and amphibians, using methods ranging from camera traps and scat analysis to aerial surveys, also found that half of the studied populations were stable or increasing. The report also details success stories, ranging from concerted conservation work leading to a 70 per cent increase in wild tiger numbers since 2010, to revivals in sea otters in North America, southern African elephants, green turtles, and Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tuna.

a beaver at a wet woodland nature reserve at Holnicote Estate, Minehead, Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

It shows “there’s grounds for hope”, according to WWF’s chief scientific adviser Dr Mike Barrett, even though “nature remains in freefall” at the global scale. The report details how Atlantic bluefin tuna – a migratory species that was once a common sight off the UK coasts – had seen numbers fall by 80 per cent by 2010 and was listed as endangered. But action by nations and industry helped it recover to a point where it is not overfished or of major concern, and it is once more being seen – and caught – in British waters. Meanwhile, otters were pushed “right to the brink” of extinction in the UK but are now relatively common across the country, while there have been successes with reintroductions of species that had been lost altogether, including beavers and white-tailed eagles, Dr Barrett said.

Coral reefs across Fiji are increasingly threatened by rising ocean temperatures linked to climate change, which can trigger coral bleaching and degrade reef ecosystems. Picture: Saeed KHAN / AFP via Getty Images

He said: “These are examples of species that can recover, can be reintroduced and recover when we actually do the right thing, when the right policies, the right conservation measures, the right protections, are in place. “But we have got to keep emphasising that these are bright spots against an overall picture that is still one of decline.” This decline is being driven by threats from climate change, mainly caused by burning fossil fuels, to agriculture, which is the largest cause of habitat loss, and financial systems driving investment into activities that harm nature. Yet nature’s recovery is crucial, as it is vital for food, clean air, fresh water, the climate, and as a source of medicines, and underpins around half the global economy, some 58 trillion US dollars in 2023 (£44 trillion), the Living Planet report says.

Johannesburg Zoo's remaining elephants Lammie and Ramadiba walk around the enclosure. Picture: Phill MAGAKOE / AFP via Getty Images

Dr Barrett said: “It’s clear that global biodiversity loss is now widely recognised as an existential threat to economic stability and security and human wellbeing. “Given the appalling damage that humanity has inflicted on the planet over many decades, it is a remarkable truth that we have still got a way out. “Now, that window of opportunity is narrowing, but it does remain open.” He warned that nature could not recover once negative “tipping points” are passed, such as the collapse of the world’s warm water coral reefs. But the same process of tipping points – where momentum builds until it crosses a threshold and change accelerates and becomes irreversible – can happen in a positive way, the report says. Already the energy transition has passed a positive tipping point, as oil, gas and coal are replaced by clean technology such as solar power and electric vehicles, the conservationists argued.

It is clear what levers are needed to tip food and finance systems into accelerating change for good, including nature-positive farming, sustainable diets and redirecting financial flow away from damaging agricultural subsidies and fossil fuels, the report said. It will require governments and businesses to work for long-term interests, not short-term gains, for local and indigenous communities to have legal rights and authority over the lands they manage, while farmers and fossil fuel workers need support to change jobs and activities, WWF said. Tanya Steele, chief executive at WWF-UK, said nature loss was already “sending us the bill” through growing risks to food security, water, economy and resilience to climate extremes. She said: “The extreme weather we’ve seen this summer is a stark reminder of what’s at stake. “We stand at a fork in the road: either we continue paying the rising price of nature loss, or we invest in nature’s recovery and a future where people and wildlife can thrive together.