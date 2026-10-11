Wildlife park remains closed after man mauled to death in tiger enclosure
Police said the tiger at the park in Yorkshire was uninjured in the incident, and there is no wider risk to the public
Yorkshire Wildlife Park will remain closed on Sunday following the death of a man who was attacked by a tiger.
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South Yorkshire Police say they received reports at 1.35 pm on Saturday that a man had entered the enclosure. The force says the tiger then attacked him, causing serious injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said, adding his family had been informed.
Videos circulating online appear to show a man being pawed at and grappled by a tiger in an enclosure at the park, near Doncaster.
The tiger was uninjured and remained in the enclosure after the incident, with no wider risk to the public.
The park was evacuated soon after the incident, and it was later announced that the attraction would remain closed on Sunday.
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A police spokesperson said: “At 1.35 pm today (Saturday, October 10) we received reports of a man entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
“The tiger subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury.
“Emergency services attended, and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The man’s family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.
“Regarding rumours surrounding the condition of the tiger, the animal was uninjured and remained in the enclosure following the incident, and there is no wider risk to the public.”
A Yorkshire Air Ambulance spokesperson said two land ambulances, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and a doctor attended the scene.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park opened in 2009, with the Land of the Tigers attraction opening in 2011.
The attraction is on a purpose-built two-acre reserve for Amur tigers, an endangered subspecies with around 500 left in the wild.
October 10, 2026
Photos of the enclosure on the park’s website show a high walkway for visitors and fencing above the section where the tigers can roam.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s statement after the incident said: “The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and animals remain our highest priority.
“The park is now closed and will remain closed tomorrow.”
Tickets remain on sale for entry to the park from Monday onwards.
South Yorkshire Police said it was aware of the footage of the attack online and asked people not to share it.