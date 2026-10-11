Yorkshire Wildlife Park will remain closed on Sunday following the death of a man who was attacked by a tiger.

South Yorkshire Police say they received reports at 1.35 pm on Saturday that a man had entered the enclosure. The force says the tiger then attacked him, causing serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said, adding his family had been informed.

Videos circulating online appear to show a man being pawed at and grappled by a tiger in an enclosure at the park, near Doncaster.

The tiger was uninjured and remained in the enclosure after the incident, with no wider risk to the public.

The park was evacuated soon after the incident, and it was later announced that the attraction would remain closed on Sunday.

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