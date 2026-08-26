The world-leading Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 contest, run by the Natural History Museum in London, released a preview of several winning images from its 62nd year.

The museum said 65,000 entries were judged anonymously on their creativity, originality, technical excellence and storytelling by an international panel of photography, filmmaking, science and conservation experts.

Category winners, the grand title and the young grand title awards will be announced at a ceremony on October 13 hosted by wildlife presenters Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin, which will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Doug Gurr, Natural History Museum director, said: “At a time when nature is under more pressure than ever before, these photographs remind us of both what is at stake and what is worth protecting.”

The full set of winning images will be showcased in an exhibition at the Natural History Museum from October 16 to July 11, 2027.

Tickets are on sale now: www.nhm.ac.uk/visit/exhibitions/wildlife-photographer-of-the-year.html

See some of the winning entries below:

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