26 Aug 2026, 16:22 Updated: 1h ago
Wildlife Photographer of Year 2026 finalists revealed by Natural History Museum
Winning shots unveiled by the London museum
26 Aug 2026, 16:22 | Updated: 1h ago
Split-Second Escape - an African bullfrog as it lunges for an African babul butterfly and misses, in Central Kalahari Game Reserve, Botswana by Jens Cullmann.
Picture:
Jens Cullmann / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
The world-leading Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 contest, run by the Natural History Museum in London, released a preview of several winning images from its 62nd year.
The museum said 65,000 entries were judged anonymously on their creativity, originality, technical excellence and storytelling by an international panel of photography, filmmaking, science and conservation experts.
Category winners, the grand title and the young grand title awards will be announced at a ceremony on October 13 hosted by wildlife presenters Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin, which will be live-streamed on YouTube.
Doug Gurr, Natural History Museum director, said: “At a time when nature is under more pressure than ever before, these photographs remind us of both what is at stake and what is worth protecting.”
The full set of winning images will be showcased in an exhibition at the Natural History Museum from October 16 to July 11, 2027.
Tickets are on sale now:
www.nhm.ac.uk/visit/exhibitions/wildlife-photographer-of-the-year.html
See some of the winning entries below:
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'Mutual Friends' - an oxpecker cleaning its bill against a rhino's skin in the soft afternoon light in Mpumalanga, South Africa - by Ernest Porte from South Africa, which has been Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Birds category.
Picture:
Ernest Porter/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
'The Show Goes On' - a brown bear riding a small motorcycle, muzzled and secured to the apparatus as it circles a circus ring in Doha, Qatar.
Picture:
Pietro Rojas /Wildlife Photographer of the Year
'Pooltime Pastime' - a black bear stopping for a dip in a southern California pool, in Monrovia, California.
Picture:
Loren Elliott /Wildlife Photographer of the Year
'Up a Tree without a Squirrel' - a young leopard chase a squirrel up a tree in Botswana's Okavango Delta in Botswana.
Picture:
Allegra Hutton /Wildlife Photographer of the Year Copyright
'Wings of Darkness' - a black vulture over the carcass of a yacaré caiman in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands.
Picture:
Andrew Parkinson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
'Flock of Gold' - a flock of birds descend to quench their thirst at a small pond in Tsavo East National Park, Kenya - by Bence Mate from Hungary, which has been Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Birds category.
Picture:
Bence Mate/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
'The Art of Flying' - a low-flying swift passes by, its shape echoed by an incoming plane to Heathrow Airport - by Jack Crockford, from the UK, which has been Highly Commended in the 15-17 Years category.
Picture:
Jack Crockford/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
'Urban Wanderer' - an Eastern Japanese toad as it wanders through the streets of Tokyo after a rainfall - by Sora Miyazawa from Japan, which has been Highly Commended in the 11-14 Years category.
Picture:
Sora Miyazawa/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Biting Back - a snake's-eye view of a mosquito drinking a venomous viper's blood - by twins Andrea and Maceo Grammatico from France, which has been Highly Commended in the Animal Portrait category.
Picture:
Andrea and Maceo Grammatico/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
'Lifted to the Surface' - an adult orca supporting the body of a calf in the freezing waters of a Norwegian fjord - by Vegard Byrkjeland Aasen from Norway, which has been Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammal category.
Picture:
Vegard Byrkjeland Aasen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
'Hidden Dragon' - a lichen dragon katydid at Wildsumaco Biological Station, Napo Province, Ecuador - by Gil Wizenfrom Israel/Canada, which has been Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Invertebrates category,.
Picture:
Gil Wizen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
'Calm Amid the Storm' - a school of bigeye trevally as the morning light breaks and a storm approaches at D'Arros Island, Seychelles - by Shane Gross from Canada, which has been Highly Commended in the Oceans: The Bigger Picture category.
Picture:
Shane Gross/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Icy Window - a polar bear from a seal's perspective as it gazes down a breathing hole in the Arctic sea ice, north of Svalbard, Norway - by Audun Rikardsen from Norway, which has been Highly Commended in the Animal Portraits category,.
Picture:
Audun Rikardsen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year