Wildlife presenter and comedian Bill Oddie has died aged 85, his agent said.

“Bill was a multi-talented celebrity – wildlife presenter, broadcaster, comedian, writer, songwriter, musician and conservationist. Yet it was never fame that he valued.

David Foster announced his death, saying: “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Bill Oddie, the country’s best-loved birder.

Bill Oddie’s agent has paid tribute to the “intelligence and wit” of “Britain’s “best-loved birder”.

Oddie was a famous ornithologist, comedian and musician, a member of comedy trio The Goodies, and was probably best known for presenting Springwatch and Autumnwatch.

“Instead he encouraged us to respect and protect the environment.

“He taught us the wonder of it. He protested, lobbied and campaigned for it.

He led the way and people of all ages and backgrounds responded to his call. And such a massive contribution to conservation will never be forgotten.

“As Bill’s agent I witnessed close hand his intelligence and wit. He was my friend and it was an honour and a privilege to represent him for so many years. I will miss him terribly.

“My thoughts and love are with Bill’s wife, Laura, and his daughters Bonnie, Kate and Rosie."

Oddie was a respected ornithologist. He was a council member of the RSPB, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust and The Worldwide Fund for Nature. He was also president of The Northumberland Wildlife Trust and represented many other nature organisations.

In addition, he wrote a number of books on birds and other wildlife topics. His comic career began in Cambridge Footlights, when he started writing for shows including That Was The Week That Was.

He went on to write and appear on numerous programmes including I’m Sorry I’ll Read That Again, which featured many of his comic songs.

He first found fame as a member of The Goodies and the trio earned household name status in Australia and New Zealand, as the television comedy show attracted millions of viewers in its heyday.

His songs led the Goodies to several major chart hits, most notably The Funky Gibbon.

He continued to work with his fellow Goodies on programmes including Bananaman, before turning his attention to nature shows.

He revealed in 2020 that he had been “very ill” with lithium toxicity.

“Just so you know, I have been very ill most of this summer. Lithium toxicity. Almost fatal!” he wrote on X at the time.

He had bipolar disorder and depression, for which lithium may be used.

"I am still here but very confused about most things! But then aren't many of us," Oddie added.

"It fuddles my brain. Confusion. Will I return? I Really dunno. I do hope so. Please wish me luck. XX."

Very high amounts of lithium can cause problems with your kidneys and other organs, according to the NHS.