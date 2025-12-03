Wilfried Nancy 'honoured' to be new Celtic manager as Scottish champions make announcement
The Frenchman joins the Scottish giants on a two-and-a-half year contract
Wilfried Nancy has been confirmed as Celtic's new manager on a contract until 2028.
The Scottish Premiership champions announced the appointment ahead of their league clash with Dundee on Wednesday.
The Frenchman takes over from interim manager Martin O'Neill, who was appointed following the departure of Brendan Rogers who resigned amid a fall out with the board.
Nancy arrives from Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew and described his new role as a "massive honour."
The 48-year-old began his managerial career at CF Montréal following the resignation of Thierry Henry, where he was promoted from the club's academy to head coach.
He made the switch to Columbus in 2022, in a stint which saw him manage 36 matches with a win percentage of just over 50.
His brief professional playing career included nine appearances for French side Toulon.
Speaking after his new appointment, Nancy thanked club legend O'Neill and his assistant Shaun Maloney for their "fantastic work."
In a statement, he added: "Now it’s up to me to carry on this great work and carry our great club forward and I can’t wait to get going and become part of such a brilliant institution.
"Celtic is one of the world’s proper football clubs, real atmosphere and heart and soul, real high standards and real demands, which I am ready for.
"I know the history, I know the values of Celtic and I know what is expected of me on this journey. I know what Celtic means to so many people and my number one aim will be simple – to give our fans a strong, exciting, attacking, winning football team they can be so proud of."
Chief executive Michael Nicholson added: "We have been aware of Wilfried and his quality of work for some time – he was our number one candidate when we began the process of appointing a new manager and we are delighted that he has agreed to join the club."