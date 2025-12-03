The Frenchman joins the Scottish giants on a two-and-a-half year contract

Wilfried Nancy has been confirmed as Celtic's new manager on a two-and-a-half year contract. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Wilfried Nancy has been confirmed as Celtic's new manager on a contract until 2028.

The 48-year-old joins the club from MLS side Columbus Crew. Picture: Alamy

The 48-year-old began his managerial career at CF Montréal following the resignation of Thierry Henry, where he was promoted from the club's academy to head coach. He made the switch to Columbus in 2022, in a stint which saw him manage 36 matches with a win percentage of just over 50. His brief professional playing career included nine appearances for French side Toulon. Speaking after his new appointment, Nancy thanked club legend O'Neill and his assistant Shaun Maloney for their "fantastic work." In a statement, he added: "Now it’s up to me to carry on this great work and carry our great club forward and I can’t wait to get going and become part of such a brilliant institution.

Nancy takes over from Martin O'Neill who was acting as temporary manager. Picture: Getty