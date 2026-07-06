'Bank holidays are established': Government unlikely to grant England World Cup day off
What we know about a national holiday to celebrate a 2026 World Cup win, and if there will be one
The UK government has not confirmed that it has any plans for a spontaneous bank holiday to celebrate a hypothetical England World Cup win.
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England beat Mexico 3-2 on Sunday night to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2026 tournament, renewing hope that they might end 60 years of hurt in winning their first trophy since 1966.
They will play Norway in the quarter-final, after Erling Haaland scored twice as they beat Brazil, with Argentina among the teams that might await them in the semis.
The World Cup final will be on Sunday, July 19, 6pm BST and England fans would love to be taking the day off on the Monday after in celebration, but the UK government has not confirmed anything as yet...
Here is the situation as it stands.
Read also: It's Definitely, Maybe coming home: Why are England fans singing Wonderwall?
Will England get a day off if we win the World Cup?
The government has not said if there will be a day off to celebrate if England wins the World Cup 2026, but recent precedent suggests there will not be one.
England reached the latter stages of the 2018 World Cup, Euro 2020, and the World Cup in 2022 as well as the final of Euro 2024, but on no occasion was a day off promised.
According to the Guardian, Sir Keir Starmer has hinted that a bank holiday could be held on July 20 but has not wanted to announce this incase of jinxing England.
Ecuador held a national holiday to celebrate their win over Germany in the 2026 World Cup, the impromptu day off coming the day following the match.
It seems that if the UK was to do something similar, then it would be announced at the last moment.
The Department for Business and Trade told LBC: "While we will be backing the England team all the way as they seek glory at the World Cup this summer, the current pattern of bank and public holidays is well established."