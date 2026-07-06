What we know about a national holiday to celebrate a 2026 World Cup win, and if there will be one

Fans enjoyed England's win over Mexico - but will it be glory in New York? Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The UK government has not confirmed that it has any plans for a spontaneous bank holiday to celebrate a hypothetical England World Cup win.

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Sir Keir has not commented on an additional holiday. Picture: Alamy