Will Ferrell’s festive costume from the Christmas film Elf has fetched more than £200,000 at auction.

The film, about a man raised as one of Father Christmas’s elves who travels to New York to find his real father, was released in 2003 to widespread critical acclaim, and is considered to be one of the top Christmas films of all time.

The outfit originates from the film’s producer Jon Berg and is screen matched to the lift scene where Buddy pushes all the buttons to see them light up like a Christmas tree.

The green and yellow Elf costume, featuring a black buckle and a white collar and cuffs, sold for £239,400, including, as with all lots, buyer’s premium, during day one of Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which includes items from films including Superman (1978), Spider-Man 3 (2007) and Beetlejuice (1988).

The top lot was Boba Fett’s EE-3 carbine blaster from the Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back (1980), which sold for £459,900 and had carried a pre-sale estimate of £350,000 to £700,000.

Exceeding its highest pre-sale estimate by more than £60,000 was the fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984), which sold for £365,400.

