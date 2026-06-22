Wes Streeting has said he will back Andy Burnham to become the next Labour Party leader, after the former Greater Manchester Mayor put himself forward.

Fresh from winning the Makerfield by-election, the MP has announced, to nobody's surprise, that he will try to succeed Sir Keir Starmer, after the prime minister resigned on Monday.

Former health secretary Mr Streeting had been tipped to stand himself, but in backing Mr Burnham he has ruled himself out of the race.

Here is what will happen from here as a new prime minister is chosen.

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