Harry Styles has excited fans with a series of posters around cities that did not feature on his last tour.

The singer has fuelled rumours of a tour announcement on Thursday, with the colourful posters stating nothing except "10.09.26" as well as Styles's Snail Mail logo.

Styles, 33, is still completing the initial dates of his Together, Together tour with a run of shows in New York City's Madison Square Garden, where he has a residency from August 26 to October 31.

Together, Together had only been announced for Amsterdam, London, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney, where it will finish on December 13.

But Styles has form for announcing more shows and additional legs while on tour, and has previously used the trick ahead of expanding his Love on Tour, which ran from 2021 to 2023.

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