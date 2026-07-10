Millions of Brits are to be banned from using hosepipes from Friday, with heatwaves forecast around the country set to bring about drought conditions.

This week, the UK marked its eighth day at or above 34C in one calendar year, the first time that has happened - with seven days having been recorded in both 1976 and 2000.

It means that the risk of drought conditions in some parts of the country is becoming increasingly likely.

The UK's third heatwave of the year started on Wednesday, with temperatures well into the 30s expected in parts by the weekend and the looming threat of "tropical nights".

By Friday and Saturday, some parts of southern England could reach 35C.

Amber heat health alerts have been issued for Yorkshire and north-west England, with more in place across the Midlands, eastern and southern England.

Here is the hosepipe ban situation.

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