Where is there a hosepipe ban and who is affected?
Millions affected by water shortages across the UK, with some customers told that restrictions could be in place until the autumn
Millions of Brits are to be banned from using hosepipes from Friday, with heatwaves forecast around the country set to bring about drought conditions.
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This week, the UK marked its eighth day at or above 34C in one calendar year, the first time that has happened - with seven days having been recorded in both 1976 and 2000.
It means that the risk of drought conditions in some parts of the country is becoming increasingly likely.
The UK's third heatwave of the year started on Wednesday, with temperatures well into the 30s expected in parts by the weekend and the looming threat of "tropical nights".
By Friday and Saturday, some parts of southern England could reach 35C.
Amber heat health alerts have been issued for Yorkshire and north-west England, with more in place across the Midlands, eastern and southern England.
Here is the hosepipe ban situation.
Read also: How long is this heatwave going to last? Full force of extreme heat warning revealed
Is there a hosepipe ban?
Yes, the hosepipe ban is in force in several parts of the UK and by several water companies, with Anglian, Cambridge, South East, and Southern all announcing restrictions, with others likely to follow.
Restrictions prohibit customers from using hosepipes for watering gardens, washing cars, or filling swimming and paddling pools.
Check with your water company for the latest information.
Where is there a hosepipe ban in the UK?
Anglian Water
Anglian Water warned on Friday that a hosepipe ban would be in place for its more than five million customers in the East of England.
Restrictions officially begin at 1am on Saturday, July 11, for what is currently the UK's driest region, although it has called for people to “live within the spirit of these restrictions immediately”.
Anglian Water supplies water to the counties:
- Bedfordshire,
- Buckinghamshire,
- Cambridgeshire,
- Norfolk,
- Suffolk,
- Essex,
- Lincolnshire,
- and Northamptonshire.
Cambridge Water
Cambridge Water announced a temporary hosepipe ban for its 350,000 customers, marking the first time in three decades it has introduced such a restriction.
In a notice on Thursday afternoon, the company said its teams are working around the clock to maintain supplies, but local water resources “are now under significant pressure” with demand reaching record levels after low rainfall.
The ban will also kick in from 1am on July 17.
It will affect towns including:
- Cambridge,
- Ramsey,
- Gamlingay,
- Balsham
- and Melbourn
South East Water
South East Water introduced its ban on July 3 for towns including:
- Ashford,
- Canterbury,
- Faversham,
- Maidstone,
- Sevenoaks,
- Snodland,
- Tenterden
- Tunbridge Wells
Southern Water
One million Southern customers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have been told that restrictions could last until the autumn unless there is significant rainfall.
The hosepipe ban came in for customers on Friday, July 10.
There will not be a hosepipe ban for Sussex or Kent, Southern Water has said.