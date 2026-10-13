Will Lewis Hamilton race on to compete in African grand prix?
The oldest ever drivers in F1 history and whether Lewis Hamilton could join them if he races in the 2030s
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Formula One's management has confirmed that a grand prix will be held in Africa from the early 2030s, with Rwanda being given the nod to host the race.
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F1 bosses said the new event will take place at a new purpose-built track in Bugesera, 25 miles south of Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, to be the first race on the continent's soil since Kyalami in South Africa hosted in 1993.
While he is not as often on the top step of the podium this season, the news represented a personal victory for Lewis Hamilton, who has campaigned for a race to be held in Africa for years.
Hamilton said in response: “I’ve always said that we need to have a Grand Prix in Africa. For me, it’s the most important continent and the most beautiful continent.
“We’re on all the other continents but that one, and there should be no reason for it."
Read also: Lewis Hamilton calls on Africans to unite and 'take countries back' from people 'like the British'
Will Hamilton race in an African Grand Prix?
Hamilton has not said whether he has ambitions to compete until the race in Rwanda joins the calendar, which officials have said will begin its 10-year contract in the "early 2030s".
The 41-year-old has also called for a movement to "take Africa back", claiming the continent is being "controlled" by European powers.
On the specific matter of an African grand prix, he reiterated in March his long-standing support for the idea and his own hopes of seeing it come to fruition before retirement.
"For the past six years, maybe seven, I've been fighting in the background to get a Grand Prix...sitting with stakeholders and asking the question, 'why are we not in Africa?'" he said.
"I don't want to leave the sport without having a grand prix there, without getting to race there, so I'm chasing them. They're setting certain dates, I'm like, 'damn, I could be running out of time', so I'm going to be here for a while until that happens."
As to whether Hamilton will see F1 as now having a grand prix in Africa or not might be a matter for interpretation.
But, born in 1985, he will be at least 45 when the Rwanda grand prix is first held in the 2030s - the same age that his one-time team mate Fernando Alonso is now.
Alonso recently signed a new deal to stay in Formula One with Aston Martin beyond 2026.