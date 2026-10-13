The oldest ever drivers in F1 history and whether Lewis Hamilton could join them if he races in the 2030s

Lewis Hamilton has called for a movement to “take Africa back”. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By William Mata

Formula One's management has confirmed that a grand prix will be held in Africa from the early 2030s, with Rwanda being given the nod to host the race.

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F1 bosses said the new event will take place at a new purpose-built track in Bugesera, 25 miles south of Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, to be the first race on the continent's soil since Kyalami in South Africa hosted in 1993. While he is not as often on the top step of the podium this season, the news represented a personal victory for Lewis Hamilton, who has campaigned for a race to be held in Africa for years. Hamilton said in response: “I’ve always said that we need to have a Grand Prix in Africa. For me, it’s the most important continent and the most beautiful continent. “We’re on all the other continents but that one, and there should be no reason for it." Read also: Lewis Hamilton calls on Africans to unite and 'take countries back' from people 'like the British'

Louis Chiron competed in F1 aged 58. Picture: Chronicle/Alamy

The five oldest drivers in F1 history Louis Chiron - Aged 58 at the 1958 Monaco Grand Prix, Luigi Platé - Aged 56 at the 1950 Italian Grand Prix, Philippe Etancelin - Aged 55 at the 1952 French Grand Prix, Luigi Fagioli - Aged 53 at the 1951 French Grand Prix, Arthur Legat - Aged 53 at the 1952 Belgian Grand Prix Fernando Alonso is the oldest driver on the current grid, aged 45, with Hamilton the second oldest, aged 41.

Will Hamilton race in an African Grand Prix? Hamilton has not said whether he has ambitions to compete until the race in Rwanda joins the calendar, which officials have said will begin its 10-year contract in the "early 2030s". The 41-year-old has also called for a movement to "take Africa back", claiming the continent is being "controlled" by European powers. On the specific matter of an African grand prix, he reiterated in March his long-standing support for the idea and his own hopes of seeing it come to fruition before retirement. "For the past six years, maybe seven, I've been fighting in the background to get a Grand Prix...sitting with stakeholders and asking the question, 'why are we not in Africa?'" he said.

Alain Prost won the most recent South African Grand Prix in 1993. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy