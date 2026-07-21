Will Messi play in another World Cup or retire? What Argentine legend, 39, has said about career
Lionel Messi says "pain is immense" after losing World Cup 2026 final 1-0 against Spain
Lionel Messi has shared that the “pain is immense” after losing the World Cup 2026 final with Argentina, but is yet to clarify his international future.
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The 39-year-old was at the heart of his national side’s progression through the tournament, scoring eight goals as the defending champions reached Sunday’s final, where they lost 1-0 against Spain.
Messi finished as the second-highest scorer as Kylian Mbappe’s goals against England in the third-place play-off were enough to fire the Frenchman to first place in the Golden Boot ranks.
Argentina beat England 2-1 to make the final, but were unable to emulate their 2022 heroics.
Messi wrote on social media afterwards: "The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal. But I also hold onto all the good things.
"The matches we turned around by giving it our all - moments that will remain in our memories forever - and the support of an entire country which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, brought us back among the world's elite once again.
"It is hard to fully appreciate our achievement right now, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and stand together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine.
"I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship."
Here is what we know about Messi’s international future.
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Will Lionel Messi play in another World Cup?
Messi has not said if he will play in another World Cup, but aged 39 it seems unlikely he will make it to 2030 - even if his native Argentina is a co-host.
The Inter Miami forward had said after winning the 2022 World Cup that he would not play in another, but reversed his decision to captain the team in the US, Mexico and Canada.
He briefly retired from Argentina in 2016 after losing the Copa America final.
He has not immediately retired this time and it is possible he will play on for more international friendlies or another Copa America.
Messi’s old adversary Cristiano Ronaldo has called time on his World Cup career but the Portuguese will likely play in a friendly testimonial.