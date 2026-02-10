Will there be more Epstein Files released? Calls grow for redacted documents to be shown
Democrats call on the Department of Justice for more of the files to be released
Latest revelations from the Epstein Files have alleged that the sex offender had one female victim who was only nine-years-old.
US lawmaker Jamie Raskin, a Democratic Representative, reported having seen original documents before they were revealed to the public in heavily redacted form on Monday.
He said the documents, which were seen by several other members, showed Epstein had several young victims and links to a powerful foreign government official.
Mr Raskin, who represents Maryland, said: "You read through these files, and you read about 15-year-old girls, 14-year-old girls, 10-year-old girls.
"I saw a mention of a nine-year-old girl today. I mean, this is just preposterous and scandalous."
The Epstein Files have implicated a number of powerful individuals, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Noam Chomsky, Peter Mandelson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
However, the release has also been controversial due to the amount of information that has been redacted.
Mr Raskin added: "I saw the names of lots of people who were redacted for mysterious or baffling or inscrutable reasons.”
Here is what we know about the files and if there will be more releases.
Will there be more Epstein Files released?
The US Department of Justice released a small number of files in November 2025, after the Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed.
There was then a much larger release on January 30 of three million pages, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.
Todd Blanche, chief of the department (DOJ), said upon the release that the files now in circulation are all that will be made public, according to Reuters.
However, the DOJ has come under fire from members who have said that the release is barely scratching the surface, and has criticised the redactions.
“The DOJ said it identified more than six million potentially responsive pages but is releasing only about 3.5 million after review and redactions,” Democratic representative Ro Khanna said.
Parts of the files have been redacted to protect non-parties, victims, and those subject to ongoing law proceedings from being identified.
Thomas Massie, a Republican, backed the calls and said that the names of at least six men have been redacted in order for them to avoid being prosecuted.
He said he wants the DOJ to admit making a mistake by over-redaction.
“I went over there, and I was able to determine, at least I believe, that there were tons of completely unnecessary redactions, in addition to the failure to redact the names of victims, and so that was troubling to us,” Mr Raskin said.
“They violated that precept by releasing the names of a lot of victims, which is either spectacular incompetence and sloppiness on their part, or, as a lot of the survivors believe, a deliberate threat to other survivors who are thinking about coming forward, that they need to be careful because they can be exposed and have their personal information dragged through the mud as well.”
Mr Blanche has said the “DOJ is hiding nothing,” and there are no known plans for more Epstein Files to be released.