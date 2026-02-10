Democrats call on the Department of Justice for more of the files to be released

The Epstein Files were released in full in January. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Latest revelations from the Epstein Files have alleged that the sex offender had one female victim who was only nine-years-old.

Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell and Gwendolyn Beck in 1995. Picture: Getty

However, the release has also been controversial due to the amount of information that has been redacted. Mr Raskin added: "I saw the names of lots of people who were redacted for mysterious or baffling or inscrutable reasons.” Here is what we know about the files and if there will be more releases. Will there be more Epstein Files released? The US Department of Justice released a small number of files in November 2025, after the Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed. There was then a much larger release on January 30 of three million pages, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. Todd Blanche, chief of the department (DOJ), said upon the release that the files now in circulation are all that will be made public, according to Reuters.

Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna have both pushed for more files to be released. Picture: Alamy