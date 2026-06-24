Will PMQs go ahead this week after Starmer departure news?
Sir Keir Starmer to resign as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party
Sir Keir Starmer is set to field questions from his opposite number Kemi Badenoch at PMQs this week, despite the news that he will resign.
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The PM said on Monday that he will step down as both Labour leader and the PM, but he will remain in post until a replacement is found.
Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday will be his first public appearance since the emotional statement he made in Downing Street on Monday morning, when he set out a timetable for his exit.
He is likely to face questions about the scope of what his Government can now achieve in his final weeks in office, after Downing Street said no “major” new policy decisions or spending pledges would be made before a new Labour leader is chosen.
However, there has been discussion that Sir Keir might want to sign off by publishing the long-standing defence spending plan - which potential successor Andy Burnham is said to want him to hold off on.
Sir Keir wants to complete work on the Dip before he leaves Downing Street, so he can present it at the Nato summit in Turkey on July 7, as part of efforts to establish his legacy as Prime Minister.
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Will Prime Minister's Questions be held this week?
Yes, PMQs will go ahead on Wednesday, June 24, in its usual slot of midday in the House of Commons.
Sir Keir has said he will continue in the interim as prime minister until a successor as Labour party leader is confirmed.
This could be as early as next month if there is not a Labour leadership contest, but it might not be until the autumn if there is a process of an inter party election.