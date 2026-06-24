Sir Keir Starmer is set to field questions from his opposite number Kemi Badenoch at PMQs this week, despite the news that he will resign.

The PM said on Monday that he will step down as both Labour leader and the PM, but he will remain in post until a replacement is found.

Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday will be his first public appearance since the emotional statement he made in Downing Street on Monday morning, when he set out a timetable for his exit.

He is likely to face questions about the scope of what his Government can now achieve in his final weeks in office, after Downing Street said no “major” new policy decisions or spending pledges would be made before a new Labour leader is chosen.

However, there has been discussion that Sir Keir might want to sign off by publishing the long-standing defence spending plan - which potential successor Andy Burnham is said to want him to hold off on.

Sir Keir wants to complete work on the Dip before he leaves Downing Street, so he can present it at the Nato summit in Turkey on July 7, as part of efforts to establish his legacy as Prime Minister.

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