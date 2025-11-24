Caller thinks Rachel Reeves will introduce a mansion tax to appease backbenchers
Caller Edward tells Shelagh Fogarty why Rachel Reeves might introduce a mansion tax to appease some Labour MPs.
Rachel Reeves is set to hit 100,000 properties with 'mansion tax'.
The chancellor will attempt to raise £400-£450 million from the levy, which will come from revaluing properties across bands F, G and H.
Reeves' plan could lead to a slowdown at the top of the housing market, the Office for Budget Responsibility has said.