Will Smith has been sued over alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination by one of his tour violinists.

Joseph first performed with Smith during a show in December 2024.

Brian King Joseph, who has previously appeared on America’s Got Talent, accused the actor of “predatory behaviour” and claimed he was “deliberately groomed and primed” for “further sexual exploitation”.

Following this performance, Smith allegedly invited Joseph to join his 2025 tour and play on his upcoming album.

According to the complaint, Smith allegedly told Joseph they had a “special connection” and pushed to spend time alone with the violinist.

Joseph claims that, during the tour, he returned to his hotel room to find it had been entered “unlawfully” and someone had left a handwritten note, wipes and a bottle of HIV medication.

The note allegedly read: “Brian, I’ll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F.”

This led Joseph to conclude “an unknown individual would soon return to his room to engage in sexual acts” with him.

The complaint alleges “the only individuals with access” to his room were part of Smith’s management team.

The victim says in the days after the incident he was “shamed” by Smith’s management and ultimately had his contract terminated.

Smith’s attorney, Allen B Grodsky, said the actor denies any allegations against him.

He told the DailyMail: “Mr Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless and reckless.

“They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

LBC has contacted Smith’s representatives for comment.