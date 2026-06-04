Will there be another Tube strike?
What Transport for London and RMT union are doing to resolve feud that has seen two Tube strikes this week
London Underground drivers staged their second strike of the week on Thursday, causing fresh disruption for travellers in the capital amid fears that there could be further action.
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Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out at midnight, with disruption expected to services across Thursday, June 4.
Picket lines were again mounted outside Tube stations on Thursday and buses were busier than usual. Tube lines were suspended or disrupted because of the strike, which the union said was being solidly supported.
RMT members also walked out on Tuesday after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a dispute over a four-day week.
The two sides met for five hours on Monday, with the assistance of the conciliation service Acas, but the talks ended without any resolution.
Transport for London said Londoners and visitors to the city were still able to travel despite the strike action on Tuesday adding that more than 60% of drivers came to work across the day.
Read more: Tube strikes begin after last-ditch talks to avert travel chaos fail
Will there be another Tube strike?
There are no current dates in the diary for further Tube strikes but more could be agreed upon if a resolution is not found between TfL and RMT.
Strikes have been called de to a dispute with RMT unhappy with the four-day shift pattern offered by TfL, which the union says will oblige members to work past the point of fatigue.
A TfL spokesperson said: “It is bitterly disappointing that despite five hours of meetings with the RMT at ACAS and repeated assurances that the four-day working week proposals will remain voluntary, RMT has chosen to continue with its disruptive strike action.
"We will do all we can to provide as much service as possible during this action.”
TfL added: “We continue to urge the RMT to work with us to resolve their questions on the proposed four-day week and to suspend any future action while that work is completed."
The RMT added that talks were expected to resume next week.
Additional reporting by PA.