London Underground drivers staged their second strike of the week on Thursday, causing fresh disruption for travellers in the capital amid fears that there could be further action.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out at midnight, with disruption expected to services across Thursday, June 4.

Picket lines were again mounted outside Tube stations on Thursday and buses were busier than usual. Tube lines were suspended or disrupted because of the strike, which the union said was being solidly supported.

RMT members also walked out on Tuesday after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a dispute over a four-day week.

The two sides met for five hours on Monday, with the assistance of the conciliation service Acas, but the talks ended without any resolution.

Transport for London said Londoners and visitors to the city were still able to travel despite the strike action on Tuesday adding that more than 60% of drivers came to work across the day.

Read more: Tube strikes begin after last-ditch talks to avert travel chaos fail