Sir Keir Starmer is facing judgement day, with the 2026 UK local elections being touted as something of a referendum on his tenure as prime minister.

The UK will go to the polls on Thursday for all 32 London borough councils, 32 metropolitan boroughs, 18 unitary authorities, six county councils, 50 district councils, and six directly elected mayors in England.

While Prime Minister's Questions is usually held every Wednesday, giving opposition leader Kemi Badenoch the chance to grill Sir Keir, the Parliamentary schedule has a different look due to the election.

Even though the make-up of the Commons will not change as part of the votes, MPs are busy campaigning in their constituencies this week, and the Parliamentary calendar has allowed time for this.

Will there be Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) today?

There will be no Prime Minister's Questions today (Wednesday, May 6) as the House of Commons is in prorogation and no sessions will be held in Parliament at all.

MPs have the next week off from any Westminster duties due to the local elections being held, and the State Opening of Parliament will kick off the new term on Wednesday, May 13.

This will also mean there will be no PMQs on that day, and the next time that the prime minister will face questions from the House will be on Wednesday, May 20.

What is the Parliamentary calendar for 2026?