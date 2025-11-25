Weather agency gives long-term forecast and prediction on snow for December

Snow joke: Christmas scenes at Winchester Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

It might be beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but a winter wonderland is unlikely, according to the Met Office’s long term forecast - which says snow is not on the cards for 2025.

Plenty of autumnal sunshine out there this afternoon ☀️



A few showers still persisting along North Sea coasts and into the far west of Wales and Cornwall 🌦️



Lighter winds than Monday but still feeling chilly 🧣 pic.twitter.com/5zdDV8zdD4 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2025