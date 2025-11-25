Will there be a white Christmas? Met Office gives long-term forecast
Weather agency gives long-term forecast and prediction on snow for December
It might be beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but a winter wonderland is unlikely, according to the Met Office’s long term forecast - which says snow is not on the cards for 2025.
Wet weather has been seen in most of the UK this week, but a blizzard in many parts of the country last week had raised hopes of a white blanket for the festive period.
However, instead of snow, warmer temperatures have been forecast into December, with a continuation of rain likely, the Met Office has said.
“Probably rather unsettled through mid-December with spells of wet and windy weather, especially in the northwest,” the Met Office said in its forecast for up to December 23.
Plenty of autumnal sunshine out there this afternoon ☀️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2025
A few showers still persisting along North Sea coasts and into the far west of Wales and Cornwall 🌦️
Lighter winds than Monday but still feeling chilly 🧣 pic.twitter.com/5zdDV8zdD4
“Some drier, more settled periods are possible, particularly in the southeast.
“Later in the month, details are uncertain but it may become wetter in the south and perhaps a little drier in the north. Temperatures will probably be above average overall.”
The Met Office will likely extend its long-range forecast up to December 25 in the next few days, but given its prediction so far, a white Christmas seems unlikely.
Fans of snow will now be hoping the agency is wrong in its long-range prediction, and the Met Office does always give its longer range forecasts with a disclaimer that its outlook could change.
A white Christmas might remain a dream this year as if there is any snow, there is a greater chance we will see it in early 2026.
“For most parts of the United Kingdom, Christmas is only at the beginning of the period when it's likely to snow,” the Met Office states.
“We are more likely to see snow in January and February than in December, with snow actually settling on the ground (snow lying) an average of 3 days