Will Donald Trump's midterm election defeat make him change course or become even more dangerous?

Ali Miraj discusses with callers what the results mean for the President's remaining two years in office, following the appointment of hardliner Stephen Miller to a senior White House role.

00:00 | Ali's mono

07:05 | Martin argues Trump should deliberately provoke the Democrats

11:28 | Ian thinks 'unhinged' is the wrong word

15:20 | Ali brings in caller Nick

23:22 | Mike says the Republicans now know what effects war has on the electorate

26:49 | Robert raises the possibility that Trump could withdraw troops from Europe