Will Trump double down after his midterm election defeat?
| Updated: 1h ago
Will Donald Trump's midterm election defeat make him change course or become even more dangerous?
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Ali Miraj discusses with callers what the results mean for the President's remaining two years in office, following the appointment of hardliner Stephen Miller to a senior White House role.
00:00 | Ali's mono
07:05 | Martin argues Trump should deliberately provoke the Democrats
11:28 | Ian thinks 'unhinged' is the wrong word
15:20 | Ali brings in caller Nick
23:22 | Mike says the Republicans now know what effects war has on the electorate
26:49 | Robert raises the possibility that Trump could withdraw troops from Europe