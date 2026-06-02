Will Tube strikes go ahead on Thursday?
RMT and Transport for London give the latest on plans for Tube strikes after Underground chaos began on Tuesday.
Commuters are losing hope that talks between RMT and Transport for London will prevent a further day of Tube strikes after Underground chaos began on Tuesday.
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London Underground is running at a much-reduced service on Tuesday, with several lines not running, as commuters struggle to get around the city in the rain.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) look set to strike again on Thursday after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a dispute over the working week.
Here is the latest on how talks are progressing.
Read also: Travel chaos for commuters as strike by London Underground drivers begins
Will Tube strikes go ahead on Thursday
RMT appears set to press ahead with its planned Tube strikes on Thursday, with both sides stating that they would like to come to an agreement, but without having done so.
A TfL spokesperson told LBC: “It is bitterly disappointing that despite five hours of meetings with the RMT at ACAS and repeated assurances that the four-day working week proposals will remain voluntary, RMT has chosen to continue with its disruptive strike action.
"We will do all we can to provide as much service as possible during this action.”
RMT told LBC that it will go to talks if it is invited to any.
When are the strikes on Thursday and which Tube lines will be affected?
On Thursday, June 4, the strike will be held all day, from 12.01am to 11.59pm.
No service is expected on the:
- Circle line,
- Piccadilly line,
- Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate,
- Central line between White City and Liverpool Street.
On strike days, there will be only a limited service before 6.30am and customers should complete their journeys by 9pm.
Normal service is expected to run for the rest of the week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.