Commuters are losing hope that talks between RMT and Transport for London will prevent a further day of Tube strikes after Underground chaos began on Tuesday.

London Underground is running at a much-reduced service on Tuesday, with several lines not running, as commuters struggle to get around the city in the rain.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) look set to strike again on Thursday after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a dispute over the working week.

Here is the latest on how talks are progressing.

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