Euan Stainbank MP tells LBC that he welcomes Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which is going to receive royal assent, for it will "create a smoke-free generation"

By William Mata

The chairman of the Responsible Vaping All-Party Parliamentary Group has told LBC that he welcomes a bill that will stop today's children from ever buying tobacco.

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Euan Stainbank, chairman of the Responsible Vaping All-Party Parliamentary Group, told LBC he is "incredibly happy that a smoke-free generation is coming," even if he has concerns about the potential curbing of access to vapes. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is set to receive royal assent imminently after being approved by Parliament, to see it become law in the UK. It will prevent those who were born on January 1, 2009, or later from ever being allowed to buy cigarettes, even after they turn 18. The bill will also give the government powers to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, including their flavours and packaging, which has caused the Responsible Vaping All-Party Parliamentary Group to take notice. Politicians have expressed concern previously about colourful packaging and sweet flavours of vapes leading to youngsters getting hooked on nicotine, having never smoked tobacco. Mr Stainbank, a former smoker, has warned for caution with further regulation on vaping, saying that e-cigarettes helped him quit. "What I feel is important is whether we can handle the secondary legislation concerning flavours and packaging of vapes," he said. "Vapes are very effective in getting people to stay off smoking." Here is what you need to know about the bill.

It will soon be impossible for those born after 2008 to buy tobacco in the UK. Picture: Alamy

What is the Tobacco and Vapes Bill? Children currently aged 17 or younger will face a lifelong ban on buying cigarettes under the bill, with those born on January 1, 2009, or later being affected. Under the bill, ministers will also get new powers to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, including their flavours and packaging.

What is royal assent? Once a bill has completed all the parliamentary stages in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, it is ready to receive royal assent, where the King signs off on the bill to make it a law. It is the final part of the process by which a bill becomes a law and it is considered undemocratic for a monarch to oppose it. UK Parliament has said: "While the Monarch has the right to refuse Royal Assent, nowadays this does not happen; the last such occasion was in 1708, and Royal Assent is regarded today as a formality." When will the ban take effect? The ban will take effect when those currently 17 turn 18 next year. Anyone born in 2009 will turn 18 in 2027 but will be unable to buy cigarettes. Those who turn 18 in 2026 will be able to.

Feedback: Labour MP Euan Stainbank chairs the Responsible Vaping All-Party Parliamentary Group. Picture: Alamy

What have people said about the bill? The bill was passed with broad support from Labour MPs. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch had previously defied her former leader Rishi Sunak in voting against it. Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage, who is himself a smoker, called the laws "pious grandstanding that is masquerading as legislation" and said he would repeal them if elected. "There are other far more effective and civilised ways to ensure that young people do not take up vaping and smoking, and so protect their health for decades to come," he said. Dr Ian Walker of Cancer Research UK, however, told LBC: "The scale of what this could achieve is enormous. "Millions of children growing up in the UK will never be legally sold cigarettes in this country. That’s a generation of young lives shielded from the grip of a deadly, costly addiction – and many more to follow. "The impact of this will ripple beyond the individual - it'll also ease the enormous and avoidable strain smoking places on our health system." This will be the case for as long as those born in 2009, and later, are alive and will mean they cannot buy tobacco even when they are in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and older.

Only 8% of tobacco smokers know that vaping is considerably less harmful than smoking. Picture: Alamy