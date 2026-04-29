The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a holiday snapshot of their family, lying together in the grass in the sunshine, to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

William and Kate, in the never before seen image taken by photographer Matt Porteous in Cornwall, are pictured with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, relaxing barefoot during the Easter break.

Louis has his legs resting on Kate as the family of five – all in shorts apart from Kate – lie shoulder to shoulder on their backs in a row.

Their black cocker spaniel Orla makes an appearance next to William, as does their second dog – a brown spaniel whose name is yet to be revealed and which William and Kate kept from a litter of Orla’s puppies.

William was pictured with the puppies, and gazing at one of the brown ones, in a post to mark his birthday last year.