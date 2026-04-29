William and Kate share never-before-seen family photo to mark 15th wedding anniversary
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a holiday snapshot of their family, lying together in the grass in the sunshine, to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.
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William and Kate, in the never before seen image taken by photographer Matt Porteous in Cornwall, are pictured with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, relaxing barefoot during the Easter break.
Louis has his legs resting on Kate as the family of five – all in shorts apart from Kate – lie shoulder to shoulder on their backs in a row.
Their black cocker spaniel Orla makes an appearance next to William, as does their second dog – a brown spaniel whose name is yet to be revealed and which William and Kate kept from a litter of Orla’s puppies.
William was pictured with the puppies, and gazing at one of the brown ones, in a post to mark his birthday last year.
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Wednesday’s wedding anniversary post on Kensington Palace’s social media read: “Celebrating 15 years of marriage” followed by a red heart emoji.
The photograph, capturing William and Kate’s happy moment with their youngsters, comes after the prince and princess faced challenging times when Kate was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.
She revealed last year she was in remission, and the Waleses made a fresh start by moving to a new home, the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, in the autumn.
The couple, who met at St Andrews university, wed in a grand fairytale ceremony in Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011, and kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace afterwards to the delight of the crowds.
The bride wore an intricate ivory Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown with lace applique floral detail, while the groom was dressed in the red tunic of the Irish Guards.
William and Kate welcomed their first child George in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.