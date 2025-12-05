Kate is presiding over her annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025. Picture: Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children have joined a congregation of celebrities, sporting stars and community stalwarts to celebrate love in all its forms at Christmas.

Kate is presiding over her annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, with about 1,600 guests filling the pews where the princess and her husband married in 2011. She arrived before the service to meet some of the stars performing or giving readings, including actress Kate Winslet and singer Katie Melua. She told Dan Smith, lead singer with Bastille, that her children had been looking forward to the service: “They’re really excited, it’s become such a tradition.” Read more: Warm farewells at Windsor as German President hails ‘unbelievable’ state banquet Read more: Harry jokes America has 'elected a king' in swipe at Donald Trump in surprise appearance on US TV

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (right) during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025. Picture: Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis look at messages on the Kindness Tree ahead of the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images

Annabel Bosher and Dame Mary Berry speak with Catherine, Princess of Wales. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, arrived with their father, Kate was there to meet them. Outside the Abbey’s great west door the family stopped at a “Connection Tree” decorated with paper chains bearing the names of guests. The children added their names to the tree, a symbol of togetherness and the importance of moments of connection. Hollywood stars Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor will give readings, as will the Prince of Wales.

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with Canadian actor Eugene Levy during the fifth annual "Together At Christmas" Carol Service" at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Joe Locke speaks with Catherine, Princess of Wales at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A paper chain garland is seen, signed by Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales on a Christmas tree at the fifth annual "Together At Christmas" Carol Service. Picture: Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Celebrity chef Dame Mary Berry, who has created a Christmas wreath on display in the Abbey, will also be among the guests alongside leading sportswomen. The service recognised individuals from across the UK who may have dedicated or volunteered their time to others, led initiatives that bring people in their community together, or offered a helping hand to those around them. Among those invited is schoolgirl Madison Reed, who last year raised more than £1,360 for the Archie Foundation by Highland dancing in 26 locations across Scotland, each beginning with a different letter of the alphabet. She raised the funds for the charity, which supports sick children receiving medical care in north-east Scotland, along with their families.

Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend the fifth annual "Together At Christmas" Carol Service. Picture: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with guests at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images