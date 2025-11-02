The Prince and Princess of Wales have moved into their “forever home”, Forest Lodge, with their children, it has been confirmed

William and Kate have vacated Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and set up residence in the Grade II-listed eight-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park.

The move took place over Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ half term, after the family set themselves the goal of moving in by Bonfire Night.

The Telegraph reported that the family are now settling into their new home.

The move is seen as a fresh start for the family after Kate’s recovery from cancer, and comes as William prepares to make a solo trip to Rio for his annual Earthshot Prize Awards.

But it means the Wales family are temporarily closer to William’s disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who is still in his Windsor Great Park property Royal Lodge – albeit about 1.4 miles away as the crow flies from William and Kate.

