William and Kate reveal name of second dog as they mark his first birthday in sweet post
Earlier this week, William and Kate shared a holiday snapshot of their family to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary
The Prince and Princess of Wales have revealed the name of their second dog as they celebrate his first birthday with a sweet post.
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They have had Orla since 2020 after their first dog together, cocker spaniel Lupo – which they were given as a wedding present from Kate’s brother James Middleton – died unexpectedly.
The family have now introduced Otto – a brown spaniel from a litter of Orla’s puppies.
A picture of Otto looking at the camera was posted by Kensington Palace on social media on Friday with the caption: “Welcome to the family, Otto! 1 today.”
Orla gave birth to four puppies last May and they starred in William’s 43rd birthday photo on social media last June.
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Earlier this week, William and Kate shared a holiday snapshot of their family, lying together in the grass in the sunshine, to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.
In the never before seen image taken by photographer Matt Porteous in Cornwall, the couple are pictured with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, relaxing barefoot during the Easter break.
Orla and Otto make an appearance next to William in the picture.