The Prince and Princess of Wales have revealed the name of their second dog as they celebrate his first birthday with a sweet post.

They have had Orla since 2020 after their first dog together, cocker spaniel Lupo – which they were given as a wedding present from Kate’s brother James Middleton – died unexpectedly.

The family have now introduced Otto – a brown spaniel from a litter of Orla’s puppies.

A picture of Otto looking at the camera was posted by Kensington Palace on social media on Friday with the caption: “Welcome to the family, Otto! 1 today.”

Orla gave birth to four puppies last May and they starred in William’s 43rd birthday photo on social media last June.

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