The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly met Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to plan a football-themed podcast episode with the NFL star.

The Prince of Wales starred on an episode of Travis' podcast, which was released on Friday, hours before the NFL player tied the knot with the pop superstar at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

William recently suggested that he was “hoping” for an invitation to the wedding, but Kensington Palace would not confirm on whether the royal couple ever received one. One thing is for sure: the Prince and Princess were in London this weekend and did not plan to attend the star-studded nuptials.

It is believed that the William and Kate met Travis and Taylor in London just a few weeks ago, but an exact date has not been revealed. However, the singer and NFL star were known to be in the UK on May 7.

Taylor and Travis previously met William in June 2024, when he took his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Taylor's gig at Wembley. Before the gig, they posed for a selfie with the singer and her then-fiance.

Read more: 'Baby, We Said Yes!' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in star-studded Madison Square Garden ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler

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