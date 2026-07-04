William and Kate had 'secret meeting' with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in London
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly met Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to plan a football-themed podcast episode with the NFL star.
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The Prince of Wales starred on an episode of Travis' podcast, which was released on Friday, hours before the NFL player tied the knot with the pop superstar at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
William recently suggested that he was “hoping” for an invitation to the wedding, but Kensington Palace would not confirm on whether the royal couple ever received one. One thing is for sure: the Prince and Princess were in London this weekend and did not plan to attend the star-studded nuptials.
It is believed that the William and Kate met Travis and Taylor in London just a few weeks ago, but an exact date has not been revealed. However, the singer and NFL star were known to be in the UK on May 7.
Taylor and Travis previously met William in June 2024, when he took his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Taylor's gig at Wembley. Before the gig, they posed for a selfie with the singer and her then-fiance.
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In May, Taylor and Travis were spotted at the Harold Pinter theatre in the West End, where they watched a new production of Romeo and Juliet. It was during that trip that they reportedly met up with the Prince and Princess.
The rendezvous took place at an undisclosed location, where Travis convinced William to appear on his podcast, New Heights.
The prince spent 20 minutes chatting all things football with the Kansas City Chiefs athlete and his brother Jason Kelce, who retired from the NFL in 2024.
William recorded the 25-minute interview with the Kelce brothers from Windsor around two weeks ago, during which he named Harry Kane as his “Mount Rushmore” of greatest England players.
He also revealed he was “quietly confident” about the team’s chances in the World Cup.
William's relationship with the singer goes back way further than the 2024 gig he took his kids too.
In 2013, he joined Taylor and Jon Bon Jovi to sing a rendition of Livin' On A Prayer at a charity fundraiser.
Meanwhile, it has not been confirmed if Kate has previously met the pop megastar prior to the secret meeting. She did not join her husband and kids for the concert in 2024 and there are no records of them being seen in public together.