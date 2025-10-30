Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Long Meadow Cider. Picture: Chris Jackson - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage

By Rebecca Henrys

The Prince and Princess of Wales have won a legal battle brought against a French magazine after it published pictures of their private family ski holiday, Kensington Palace has said.

William and Kate contacted their lawyers after their break was featured in Paris Match magazine in April, with a series of images documenting their time away from royal duties with their children at a French resort in the Alps. The couple were pictured on the ski slopes with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and relaxing on their chalet balcony. The prince views the privacy of his family as of paramount importance and has sought to shield his wife and children from media intrusion. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "Their royal highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales have been successful in legal proceedings brought in France against the owner of Paris Match, which published a grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday in the Alps in April.

Britain's Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

“The ruling affirms that, notwithstanding their public duties as members of the royal family, their royal highnesses and their children are entitled to respect for their private lives and family time, without unlawful interference and intrusion. “The Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring that their children can grow up without undue scrutiny and interference. “They will not hesitate to take such action as is necessary to enforce those boundaries.” The summary legal proceedings are understood to have been issued on April 28, 12 days after the article was published, followed by an oral hearing in June and further developments on September 18, when Sandrine Gil, president of the first chamber of the Nanterre court, issued an interim order, which was sealed into a final order on October 14. It is understood the court ruled Paris Match had infringed the privacy and image rights of the prince and princess and their children, and ordered the magazine to pay the couple’s legal costs in France and print a judicial notice acknowledging the breach. The couple had initially sought compensation but their French counsel informed the court they would prefer the publication of the notice because the case was a matter of principle. An English translation of the notice, which appears in the latest edition of the magazine, was headlined “Judicial publication at the request of the Prince and Princess of Wales”.

(L-R) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the military procession. Picture: Getty