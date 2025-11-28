Prince William backs UK to host women’s football World Cup in 2035
The Football Association launched its push for the tournament on Friday
The Prince of Wales has backed the UK’s bid to host the women’s football World Cup in 2035.
Listen to this article
The Football Association (FA) launched its push for the tournament on Friday, publishing a joint plan that would see more than 100 games played in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The tournament would be the first world cup hosted in the country since 1966.
Governing body Fifa is almost guaranteed to award the competition to the UK, with president Gianni Infantino saying earlier this year it is the only “valid bid” received, but a final vote is set to take place next year to confirm the venue.
Posting on X, William said there were “exciting times ahead!”
Read more: Princess Kate meets families as she unveils new early childhood support initiative
Read more: Prince William reveals his three children 'literally love' 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers
Exciting times ahead! W https://t.co/nZGVp0HVFg— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2025
The prince is a passionate football fan and patron of the FA.
Earlier this year, William travelled to Switzerland with Princess Charlotte to watch England's Lionesses become European champions for a second time after winning on penalties against Spain.
William later wrote on X: “What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team.
“Enjoy this moment @england. W & Charlotte.”
In 2023 William faced backlash for not attending the Women's World Cup final in Sydney where England lost to Spain.
In a video shared online at the time, William apologised to the team for not being able to attend and wished them luck.