The Prince of Wales has backed the UK’s bid to host the women’s football World Cup in 2035.

The Football Association (FA) launched its push for the tournament on Friday, publishing a joint plan that would see more than 100 games played in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The tournament would be the first world cup hosted in the country since 1966.

Governing body Fifa is almost guaranteed to award the competition to the UK, with president Gianni Infantino saying earlier this year it is the only “valid bid” received, but a final vote is set to take place next year to confirm the venue.

Posting on X, William said there were “exciting times ahead!”

Read more: Princess Kate meets families as she unveils new early childhood support initiative

Read more: Prince William reveals his three children 'literally love' 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers