The Prince of Wales cut into three-tiered chocolate sponge cake to mark the occasion

By Alex Storey

Prince William said he was "proud" to be a member of the Centrepoint family as he celebrated 20 years working with the homeless charity with a "massive cake."

Britain's Prince William during his visit to the new Centrepoint offices in London, Tuesday, to mark his 20th anniversary as Patron of the charity. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales marked two decades as the charity's figurehead by adding the finishing touches to a mural in the organisation's new offices. The future King has pushed the charity to think what more it can do and was instrumental in helping it set up its vital helpline, according to its chief executive Seyi Obakin. Ms Obakin said that, when asked to take on a formal role, William's response was he did not want to be an "ornamental patron" and since then has been "true to his word in every sense." Read more: Claudia Winkleman smiles ear to ear after officially being made an MBE Read more: William and Kate join celebrities for Together at Christmas carol service

The Prince of Wales celebrated the occasion by cutting a three-tier chocolate cake baked by. celebrity baker Juliet Sear. Picture: PA

William began his visit to the charity’s headquarters in Whitechapel, east London by cutting a three-tiered chocolate sponge cake made by celebrity baker Juliet Sear to laughs and applause by staff. He told them: "Many of you have been here many more years than that and it’s an amazing moment to think, in 20 years, how much has changed and been achieved by all of you. "The Centrepoint family is one I am very proud to be a part of and I can’t thank you all [enough] for all the hard work, every day, you give to help other people. "It’s fantastic, and that massive cake signifies the love and the generosity and the time you all give to helping other people, so make sure you take a piece." William's mother Diana, Princess of Wales, first introduced the prince to the issue of rough sleepers when he was a schoolboy, taking him on private visits to homeless centres.

The Prince of Wales applies the finishing touches to the Wall of Hope mural during his visit to the new Centrepoint offices in east London to mark his 20th anniversary as Patron of the charity. Picture: PA

Diana became Centrepoint’s patron in 1992 and the prince followed in her footsteps in 2005 when he made the charity the first patronage of his public life. Centrepoint moved to new offices in the summer and William was given the job of completing a "Wall of Hope" mural in the organisation’s reception area, co-designed by a group of young people and artist Lanre Olagoke. Mr Olagoke, formerly homeless who founded Art-Alive Arts Trust, said afterwards, said: "The beautiful thing is that his heart is passionately for this, for me that’s the key point." He added: "I did a huge painting of Diana, and if you look at the painting it shows this beautiful woman, you can tell she’s royal and she’s looking down and she feels compassion, how can she help, and William is following that legacy, it's so important." During the visit the prince chatted to staff, young people supported by the charity and some of its award winners recognised for overcoming homelessness and supporting others. Mr Obakin said after William left: "When I first met him as chief executive, I said to him 'I’d like you to be patron for a very long time' and one of the things he said to me was that he didn’t want to be an ornamental patron.

Prince William said he was "proud" to be a member of the Centrepoint family. Picture: PA