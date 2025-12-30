William 'wants to deal' with Andrew before he becomes King, Royal author says
A new Royal biography claims the former Duke of York will "no longer be protected" by the family
Prince William wants to "deal" with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor before he becomes King by having him removed from the family completely, a royal biographer has claimed.
Listen to this article
According to reports, the Prince of Wales wants "the stables cleaned" when it comes to his controversial uncle, who is predicted to "go kicking and screaming."
Biographer Andrew Lownie, who wrote 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York,' believes Andrew is concerned about his position in the family.
It comes days after Mr Lownie told LBC that 2026 could see the former prince face charges for misconduct in a public office resulting from a private prosecution from the anti-monarchy group Republic.
Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may face nightmare 2026 after losing titles and home, royal biographer warns
Read more: The royal family in 2025: King and Kate’s health and Andrew’s banishment
And now the writer says William could have a job on his hands keeping the former Duke happy.
"He [Andrew] is worried about what’s going to happen," Mr Lownie told Page Six.
"He's going to be no longer protected. William is going to deal with him.
"He wants the stables cleaned. The window dressing is that Andrew will leave by the Spring, and he's a good boy, and he's done what he’s been told."
However, Mr Lownie said Andrew is rarely "a good boy" and predicts that he will "go kicking and screaming' by demanding multiple guarantees such as a "pretty big house, extensive staff, a gardener, a driver, a housekeeper and a cook."
Andrew was previously stripped of his Royal titles earlier this year and was forced to move out of his longtime residence, the Royal Lodge home, amid his ties to the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Mr Lownie added that the loss of titles would have been devastating to take.
"That was the really important thing," he said.
"He used to describe himself as, 'I'm a Prince first, a naval officer second, and a husband third.' And so he can’t go on the balcony, he can't get all the attention."
His former wife Sarah Ferguson was also stripped of her Duchess title earlier this year, after a leaked email showed her calling Epstein a "supreme friend" where she apologised for calling him a paedophile.
Andrew denies all alleged wrongdoing against him.