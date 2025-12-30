A new Royal biography claims the former Duke of York will "no longer be protected" by the family

Prince William reportedly wants to "deal with" Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor before he becomes King. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Prince William wants to "deal" with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor before he becomes King by having him removed from the family completely, a royal biographer has claimed.

According to reports, the Prince of Wales wants "the stables cleaned" when it comes to his controversial uncle, who is predicted to "go kicking and screaming." Biographer Andrew Lownie, who wrote 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York,' believes Andrew is concerned about his position in the family. It comes days after Mr Lownie told LBC that 2026 could see the former prince face charges for misconduct in a public office resulting from a private prosecution from the anti-monarchy group Republic. Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may face nightmare 2026 after losing titles and home, royal biographer warns Read more: The royal family in 2025: King and Kate’s health and Andrew’s banishment

The former Duke of York is expected to go 'kicking and screaming," according to Royal biographer Andrew Lownie. Picture: Getty

And now the writer says William could have a job on his hands keeping the former Duke happy. "He [Andrew] is worried about what’s going to happen," Mr Lownie told Page Six. "He's going to be no longer protected. William is going to deal with him. "He wants the stables cleaned. The window dressing is that Andrew will leave by the Spring, and he's a good boy, and he's done what he’s been told." However, Mr Lownie said Andrew is rarely "a good boy" and predicts that he will "go kicking and screaming' by demanding multiple guarantees such as a "pretty big house, extensive staff, a gardener, a driver, a housekeeper and a cook."

The future King is said to want "the stables cleaned" when it comes to Andrew. Picture: Alamy